Noida: Respite from Covid-19 as average daily cases go below 80

noida

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:52 IST

NOIDA: With 2,121 new Covid-19 cases and 2,774 recoveries in December so far, the number of active cases in the Gautam Budh Nagar district went down below the 500-mark on Sunday, which is the lowest on any given day in the past over six months. On June 10, the district had 501 active cases, according to the data of the state Covid-19 bulletin.

On Sunday, GB Nagar reported 477 active cases. The data also shows that the number of average daily cases in December so far has gone to less than 80 in the district. The daily average cases in November and October were 128 and 187, respectively.

“The cases per day recorded in December so far has gone to less than 80, which is better than the cases per day recorded in the months of July to November. We have also been successful in containing the case fatality rate (CFR) below 0.4%. At present, the district’s CFR is 0.35%, which is less than one-fourth of the state’s CFR of 1.42%,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

The DM also said that GB Nagar’s testing rate is the best among all districts of north India. “Our testing rate per million per day is over 1,750, which is much better than other districts in north India. Our health teams are regularly monitoring the factories and other business establishments – besides border areas, to ensure the safety protocols being followed there,” he said.

Meanwhile, district chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that the preparations for Covid-19 vaccination have been completed in the district. “The district has 13 cold storage points where vaccines can be stored, besides a vaccine depot at my office. We have marked 73 centres, where the shots will be given. We have already prepared a list of 21,543 doctors and other medical staff, who will be inoculated in the first phase. In the next phase, shots will be given to the employees of the authorities, armed forces, mediapersons and police personnel. In the third and last phase, people above the age of 50 years will be vaccinated,” he said.

Ohri also said that besides the district’s Covid-19 integrated call centre at Sector 59, a team of doctors will be deployed at every primary health centre (PHC) and community health centre (CHC) to monitor the vaccination process.