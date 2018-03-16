Noida to continue seizing unregistered e-rickshaws in Noida; drivers cry foul

Following the drive against illegal e-rickshaws in the city on Thursday, the Noida traffic police and transport department have decided to continue the drive to weed out all unauthorised electric vehicles.

The transport department is asking all drivers to buy e-rickshaws only from 48 authorised dealers. Several e-rickshaw drivers have bought vehicles from unauthorised dealers in the past and these are not registered with the transport department. Hence, they do not have tax certificates, permits or a driving licence and nor are they covered by insurance.

While there is no official count, the transport department estimates that 6,000-7,000 unregistered e-rickshaws are plying in Noida. This is six to seven times higher than the 1,000-odd registered e-rickshaws in the city.

“We will continue the drive every day so that all unregistered vehicles are either seized or registered. The older unauthorised vehicles will have to be seized and destroyed. We are asking the newer authorised vehicle drivers to register with the department,” A K Pandey, assistant regional transport officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Meanwhile, the e-rickshaw union met the superintendent of police (traffic) on Friday afternoon to protest against the impounding drive and seek relief. The group was led by Babu Pradhan, president of E-rickshaw Chalak Vikas Samiti, who said it was an unfair move against the poor drivers who have put in a lot of money to procure these vehicles. He added that there were no permit and registration guidelines when these vehicles were purchased.

However, SP (traffic) Anil Kumar Jha said these vehicles were running illegally and the impounding drive would not be stopped until all such vehicles are taken off the roads. He added that some relief, in terms of financial aid can be provided.

“We will help the drivers obtain all documents and can also help them tie up with banks that will give them a loan at lower interest rates for replacing their older vehicles. Some banks also complain about non-availability of income certificates and address proof. We can also help the drivers obtain these through the city magistrate,” Jha said.

The dealers charge 22% interest rates for financing electric rickshaws. Banks finance these vehicles at a much lower rate.

The transport department will soon initiate drives against unauthorised dealers in the city. Two such dealers were raided in a drive conducted three months ago by a team of transport department, police and sales tax officials.