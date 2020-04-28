e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida to issue fresh tenders to finish pending electrical work at stuck projects

Noida to issue fresh tenders to finish pending electrical work at stuck projects

noida Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:55 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

The Noida authority on Tuesday said it will prepare a report on all pending electrical works at different sites by May 3 so the process of hiring contractors to finish new and unfinished projects is complete without further delay.

The Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari on Tuesday reviewed the status of electrical works at different project sites with the electrical department staff. “We have directed the engineers to conduct a ground survey and prepare budget estimates of all the electrical works that needs to be done at different project sites in the city. Once the survey report and budget estimates are ready, the authority will issue tenders to select the successful contractors to finish the electricity-related work,” said Maheshwari.

Works at many upcoming projects such as underpasses on Shahdara elevated road, an under-construction administrative building in Sector 96, an upcoming district hospital in Sector 39, Sector 5 parking, and other projects are stuck after the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. In these and many other such projects, the authority needs to hire contractors who can finish electrical work on schedule after all the construction related work is over. The Noida authority CEO has issued directions that after the surveys are ready, the tendering process should be issued immediately and the work should be allotted to contractors within a week.

The authority wants to wrap up all procedural work within May so that work on the ground can start by June (if the lockdown is not further extended), said officials.

Apart from this, the CEO has directed the electrical department to prepare a report on all dysfunctional street lights. The authority plans to replace them with LEDs. “Once we have an estimate of non-functional street lights from all sectors and villages, the authority will start installation or repair of all these street lights at all places at the same time,” a Noida authority, requesting anonymity, said.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Coronavirus updates: Delhi’s containment zones increase to 100
Coronavirus updates: Delhi’s containment zones increase to 100
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News