e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / One killed, two injured as car rams stationary truck on Yamuna Expressway

One killed, two injured as car rams stationary truck on Yamuna Expressway

noida Updated: May 11, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

One person was killed and two others injured when a speeding Hyundai Xcent car hit a stationary truck on the Yamuna Expressway, near Rojina village underpass in Rabupura on Monday.

The victims -- Rupendra, Shafeek, and Soshan --were on their way to Narela in Delhi from the Agra side when the accident took place. Soshan was killed while the other two are undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital.

Vineet Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station, said a wheat-loaded truck was coming from Agra to Ghaziabad which broke down near Ronija underpass around 6am. “The truck driver had parked the vehicle on the left and he was trying to fix it. Around that time, the three persons in the speeding car reached the spot and the car driver could not spot the stationary truck. The car rammed the stationary truck,” he said.

Police said it seems that the car driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, resulting in the accident. A police team reached the spot after getting information from passerby. “The victims were rushed to Kailash Hospital where doctors declared Soshan dead on arrival. Shafeek and Rupendra are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Their condition is not yet stable and they were not able to make a statement to the police,” he said.

Police said the body of was sent for a post-mortem examination and the reports are awaited.

Police said they are trying to contact the victims’ family members. Police have not received any complaint in this regard as yet.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In