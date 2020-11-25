e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Police on high alert for farmer movement, labour strike

Police on high alert for farmer movement, labour strike

noida Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Police in Gautam Budh Nagar are on high alert in light of the nationwide farmer movement and labour union strike called for Thursday.

Several farmer organizations have called for a ‘Delhi chalo’ movement on November 26 and 27 following which police in Delhi-NCR are on high alert.

“Organisations in our district are not participating. So there was no need for any additional force deployment but we will stay on alert and monitor the situation closely,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Drone cameras will also be used to keep an eye on public movement. Police carried out flag marches on Wednesday in various industrial belts to keep workers from assembling in public during the trade unions’ strike on Thursday.

The trade unions are protesting against “anti-worker” and “anti-farmer” policies of the government.

“Public gatherings are not allowed in the current scenario (due to the pandemic). Action can be taken against any unlawful assembly. Workers can also be booked for the violation of the essential services maintenance act. We have requested workers in industrial belts to continue with their work like normal tomorrow. That is why the flag marches were carried out,” said Singh.

Police will be carrying out extensive patrolling across the district to ensure law and order.

The police commissionerate also launched six specialised patrolling vehicles to monitor the Yamuna expressway.

“These vehicles will keep at eye on the Jewar airport construction sites. They will patrol the expressway to ensure law and order, keep street crime at bay and to provide necessary support in cases of accidents specially during nights,” said DCP, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

top news
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
‘One day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’: Pele
‘One day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’: Pele
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In