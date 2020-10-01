e-paper
Home / Noida / Power Corp starts tab on 60 feeders to reduce line loss to less than 15% in October

Power Corp starts tab on 60 feeders to reduce line loss to less than 15% in October

noida Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has identified 60 of the 550 feeders in Gautam Budh Nagar district in an effort to reduce line losses to less than 15% in October.

Line losses refer to loss of power during transmission or distribution, which includes materials and equipment use and power theft and metering, among others. At present, line losses were estimated to be over 30%.

UPPCL superintending engineer (Noida), Sarvesh Khare, said that by keeping a close tab on these feeders, not only the line loss could be reduced, but it will ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers. “In the first phase, we have identified 60 feeders in the district, 30 each from circle 1 and 2 of power corporation. These feeders are located in sector 8, 10 and 47, Sarfabad, Bahlolpur, Sorkha, Dadri, Jewar and Dankaur areas. Power supply is being given mostly to jhuggis, rural areas and sites under construction from these feeders,” he said.

He further said that the possibility of power theft in the areas connected with feeders can’t be ruled out. “We are also looking into it. We are also trying to get information that whether power department employees are involved in this power theft or not,” Khare said.

The Uttar Pradesh energy minister Shrikant Sharma, had recently asked the power distribution companies in Noida and Ghaziabad to bringdown line loss to below 15%, to ensure uninterrupted power supply. The minister also asked the distribution companies to upgrade the existing 10 and 16 kVA transformers to higher capacity as soon as possible.

“The line loss and tripping from these power stations can’t be tolerated in any case as the bona fide consumers also suffer due to frequent power cuts in these areas. Stern actions will be taken against all the officials concerned, if the problems of line loss and frequent power cuts are not corrected within two months. Without ensuring uninterrupted power supply, making power corporations self-reliant will remain a mirage,” the minister had said, warning the power officials.

