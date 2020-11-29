e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Residents’ group demands relaxation in stamp and registration fee

Residents’ group demands relaxation in stamp and registration fee

noida Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A residents’ welfare group on Sunday protested in Greater Noida demanding rebate in house registration fee and stamp duty.

Urging the state government to take cue from the state governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka, Noida extension flat owners welfare association (Nefowa) also sent a letter the chief minister’s office, real estate regulatory authority and to the Greater Noida development authority demanding that the duty be reduced from 5 percent of the property cost to 2 percent.

The demonstrators stated that while the government has given relaxation to the builders, the buyers are also facing financial crunch in form of salary cuts or job and business losses in the wake of Covid-19.

“While the central government had provided moratorium to the real estate, there should be some rebate for the flat or home buyers. A number of residents have suffered financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it doesn’t justify to charge such high registration and stamp duty from them at such point of time. We have thus demanded the state government to consider relaxation in registration fee,” said Abhishek Kumar, who held a demonstration on Sunday at Charmurti circle in Greater Noida.

The registration of property and stamp duty is a major source of income for the state government.

“The revenue collection is almost back on track for the district and October saw a collection of approximately ₹130 crore. There are several facets involved in the registration fee which depends on the value estimate of the house or flat. Current rate is 5 per cent of the values estimated of the residential property, a stamp duty of Rs 50,000 would be additional,” said Pradeep Asthana, senior registrar, GB Nagar, adding that the stamp and registration duty for a typical 1300 sq ft flat in Noida would cost around ₹3 lakh.

Officials said that the department, on average, earns a revenue of ₹150 crore per month.

“It’s cruel to charge such a high duty from a person who is already suffering financial crunch. Over the period of next one year several thousands of families will be getting possession, if the duty is relaxed then it will be a great help,” said Rahul Garg, member, Nefowa.

top news
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In