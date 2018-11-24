Sent for blood test to adjacent hospital, pregnant woman delivers baby midway

A 24-year-old woman delivered a baby at the gate of a district women’s hospital in Ghaziabad on Friday morning when she had gone for a blood test to an adjacent hospital.

Her family alleged negligence on part of the doctors and said they had initially been told that a Caesarean procedure would be adopted for the delivery but the woman delivered normally.

The incident took place around 10.45am when the patient, Shalu, had gone to the MMG district hospital for a blood test as advised by doctors at the district hospital. The two hospitals, located in the Dasna Gate area, are in the same premises and separated by a gate for patients to move through.

“She had been admitted since Thursday and all our efforts for inducing labour pains did not yield result. A review was taken up Friday. She was told to go to the MMG Hospital for a thyroid stimulating hormone blood test. Her family members took her along and the patient stood in line. While she was returning through the common gate of the two hospitals, she suffered labour pains and delivered. We immediately sent our staff who brought her back to the hospital and completed further procedures,” Dr Deepa Tyagi, the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital, said.

However Shalu’s family alleged negligence on part of doctors. Her mother-in-law Maya Devi alleged that doctors sent her for the blood test despite knowing her condition. She also alleged there was delay in taking her daughter-in-law to the hospital ward. This was Shalu’s second delivery.

However, Dr Tyagi said she spoke to the doctor who was taking up the treatment of the woman.

“The woman delivered normally inside the premises. There are cases where people arrive by vehicles and ambulances and deliver before getting admitted into the hospital. Her mother-in-law was alleging we told them about Caesarean but the woman delivered normally. She is in the hospital and the woman and her child are stable,” Dr Tyagi said.

She said she will order for an inquiry if the family comes up with any complaint. “If there is a complaint, I will appoint an inquiry officer and get an independent inquiry conducted into the allegations,” she added.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 07:58 IST