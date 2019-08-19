SIT formed to investigate Shahberi cases

noida

Noida police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate cases registered against illegal projects developed in Shahberi.

The police have also designated inspector Pradeep Tripathi to head the team.

Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Gautam Budh Nagar, said police have registered a number of cases in the last few months. “The investigation is getting wider in its scope. We have formed an SIT and appointed an inspector to head the team. We are planning to appoint two more inspectors and two sub-inspectors in the team. They will investigate all the cases thoroughly and nab all the suspects,” he said.

Mukul Tyagi, spokesperson of Shahberi Sangharsh Samiti, welcome the move. “The government should ensure that the team investigates the matter in a transparent manner. They should not harass the homebuyers. The cases registered against homebuyers for protesting against the administration should be withdrawn,” he said.

SSP Krishna said the police on Sunday arrested one Meenakshi, a developer named in one of the cases.

Between 2017 and 2018, Greater Noida authority has filed over 44 cases against 181 persons for developing illegal buildings in Shahberi. The authority also initiated action against its officials and suspended two managers for their involvement after the two Shahberi building collapsed last year.

Following an Allahabad high court order, while the authority stopped acquiring land in Shaberi in 2014 for planned developed, some developers bought land from farmers at nominal rates and developed illegal colonies which do not have NOC from the authority.

