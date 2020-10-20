e-paper
Home / Noida / Six armed men rob two houses in Jarcha after holding families hostage

Six armed men rob two houses in Jarcha after holding families hostage

noida Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Six armed men allegedly barged into two houses in Jarcha on Sunday night, held the families at gunpoint and decamped with the cash and valuables.

The first incident took place at mechanic Anil Kumar’s house in Jamshedpura village at 2:30 am. The masked men held Kumar’s family hostage and robbed ₹44,000 cash, 50 grams of gold, 300 grams of silver.

Kumar said that the men entered the house through the terrace where his brother Amit was sleeping. “They held him at gunpoint, tied his hands behind and came in. They held my elderly parents at gunpoint and snatched my mother’s earrings,” he said. “They captured me and my wife and threatened to hurt our six-month-old son. They had also snatched our two mobile phones. The criminals slapped me multiple times, when I put up resistance.”

The suspects later locked the family in a room and fled with the valuables. Kumar said they informed police later.

Half an hour after hitting Kumar’s house, the same group of men alleged looted another house, 500 metres away, belonging to Bhupendra Singh alias Kalu, a tent house operator, in Jarcha town. They robbed the family Rs 7,000 in cash and some gold and silver jewellery and fled the spot.

Shyam Sunder, SHO Jarcha police station, said that the police are investigating the matter. “We have received complaints from both the victims and have registered FIRs. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

