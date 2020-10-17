Starting Monday, transport dept to restrict services for vehicles without HSRP

noida

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:57 IST

In connection with the implementation of high security registration plates (HSRP), the regional transport department officials said that they have stopped taking up fitness tests of vehicles which are not fitted with HSRP, and that more such services will be stopped from October 19 if the vehicles are not fitted with the required HSRP.

Officials said that they have received directions from the Uttar Pradesh transport department under which the fitness of vehicles, not fitted with HSRP, have been stopped from October 15. They added that the directions have also listed that more services which are to be stopped from October 19.

“The services which will be stopped from October 19 are related to transfer of vehicle’ ownership, change of address, cancellation of hypothecation, new permits, temporary permits, special permits and national permits, among others, for vehicles which do not have HSRP fitted,” said Vishwajeet Pratap Singh, additional regional transport officer.

The directions have been issued in order to get more and more vehicles take up the HSRP.

“As of now, the vehicles getting registered from April 1, 2019 and thereafter are getting fitted with HSRP through their dealers. In case other vehicle owners wish to get the HSRP, they can book time slots and make payments online through websites - www.bookmyhsrp.com and www.makemyhsrp.com. The websites will show nearest dealers where the vehicle owners can go on the time-slot specified and get the HSRP fitted to their vehicles,” Singh added.

In furtherance of the directions of the Supreme Court on September 30, 2019, the state officials had issued an order on October 5 in which they stated that all vehicles in the state registered under in the National Capital Region should get fitted the HSRP in three months.

“If such vehicles do not register within the timeframe, they will face enforcement and action,” Singh added.

The October 5 government order also said that those vehicles which are not registered in NCR and registered before April 1, 2019, should get the plates fixed within a specific time ranging from four months to ten months for different vehicles registered before April 1, 2005, up to those registered till March 31, 2019.

According to official records, the Ghaziabad district, till end of September, had 9,84,891 registered vehicles while 1,03,643 were fitted with HSRP. In neighbouring Noida, the official statistics stated that it has about 7.21 lakh registered vehicles and nearly 6.5 lakh vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 need to get the HSRP.