Three arrested in Noida with firecrackers as NGT bans their sale

noida

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:57 IST

Noida: The police on Monday arrested three persons in two separate cases with a huge cache of illegal firecrackers, after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a blanket ban on the sale, purchase and use of firecrackers across the National Capital Region (NCR) from the midnight of November 9 up to November 30. The Noida police also cancelled its earlier plan of providing licences to vendors to sell green firecrackers.

Love Kumar, additional commissioner of police of law and order, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the police will ensure enforcement of the NGT order in letter and spirit. “Earlier the police had planned to issue licences to vendors. However, this stands cancelled after the NGT order. We have sensitised police officials to act if they find any sale or purchase of fire crackers in Gautam Budh Nagar,” he said.

Noida police had received 11 applications from interested vendors between November 4 and 8. The police had planned to issue a licence for sale of crackers for three days – from November 11 to 13 2 in the Knowledge Park playground in Greater Noida.

The NGT has allowed only green crackers – considered to be less polluting – to be sold in cities and towns where air quality is “moderate” and restricted the timing of use to two hours – between 8 and 10 pm. On Monday, Noida recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 477, while Greater Noida recorded the same at 478, both in “severe” category, as per data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Monday, the Sector 49 police arrested two suspects identified as Shekhar Chauhan and Jitu Chauhan, both residents of Barola village, and allegedly recovered illegal firecrackers in four plastic bags. Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, said the seized firecrackers are estimated to be worth Rs 80,000. “The suspects had bought these firecrackers and they were planning to sell them to locals. A police team conducted a search and arrested them from their residence,” Singh said. A case has been registered against them under Section 9-B of the Explosive Substances Act.

In the second case, the Sector 39 police arrested Govind Kumar, a resident of Sadarpur, Sector 39, allegedly with illegal firecrackers. “All three suspects were produced in court and sent to jail. The NGT has passed an order and we will be on the lookout for anyone trying to either sell or burst firecrackers. Due legal action will be taken against all offenders,” the additional DCP said.