Traffic jams on Delhi-Noida border as GB Nagar admin continues with travel restrictions

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:19 IST

With the district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar maintaining the status quo on travel restrictions between Delhi and Noida, commuters faced traffic snarls during peak hours even on the second day of Lockdown 4.0.

The ministry of home affairs(MHA), last week, had removed all restrictions on interstate travel if the states consent. Guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh government have also allowed travel between Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar, leaving the final decision with the respective district administrations. The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, however, chose to continue with the travel restrictions in place. Border areas like Kalindi Kunj barrage and the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway saw heavy traffic congestion on both Monday as well as Tuesday with more load being seen on the Delhi-Noida side of the carriageway.

“The guidelines clearly state that the individual district magistrate will make the final decision and in our district the restrictions are yet to be lifted. For some reason, people feel that they can cross borders without any reason and vehicles are being returned every day except for emergency vehicles, those belonging to essential services and those with valid administrative passes,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

Officials have had to open multiple lanes to manage the traffic congestion and the situation was brought under control by afternoon.

In a combined tweet by the Noida district magistrate and the commissioner of Noida police, the officials said that the status quo shall be maintained between Delhi-Noida border for now while further instructions are being sought from the state government regarding this.

Meanwhile, commuters faced long hours of traffic congestion because many vehicles were being denied entry while cops carried out a thorough ID search.

“Around 9 am today (Tuesday), there was a lot of traffic on the Kalindi Kunj stretch on the Noida side. Police personnel are not just looking at passes. Each and every document is also being thoroughly scrutinised while those people who don’t have the valid authentication are being asked to go back,” said Vikas Chauhan, an executive with a medical equipment manufacturing firm in Noida.

In the evening, there was severe traffic congestion on both the DND flyway and Kalindi Kunj barrage towards the Noida side. The jam stretched for kilometres, and, as the situation worsened, Noida Police had to let the public in without any checks.

“All commuters have been warned to avoid this. If they leave in the morning for Delhi, then traffic becomes a problem in the evening creating a lot of chaos. So until the state government issues any fresh guidelines, only people with valid passes and those belonging to essential services should be allowed to travel across the border,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police.

“I came to Noida in the morning around 6am for work. We have necessary passes but everything is being checked thoroughly. There isn’t too much traffic in the morning hours. However, while going back in the afternoon, the traffic had started slowing across the Kalindi Kunj barrage towards the Noida side with people returning,” said Sanjay Joshi, another commuter.

According to the Noida Police, the officials of Delhi Police have also been briefed about the problem.

“No matter what, anyone coming in to Noida without a valid pass or not belonging to any of the listed essential services will not be allowed to enter. In fact, they can be issued a challan under Section 188 for breaking the guidelines of the lockdown,” said Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1.

Officials said that despite the guidelines remaining unchanged for the past few weeks, the public is still trying to cross the state borders without any reason, which is leading to traffic congestion. Fresh guidelines are expected from the district administration soon.