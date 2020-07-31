Unlock 3.0: Ghaziabad, Noida remove Delhi border curbs

noida

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:23 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad administrations on Friday have decided to open their borders with Delhi beginning Saturday. Movement in containment zones, however, will continue to be restricted.

The two Uttar Pradesh border districts had restricted movement with the national capital in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. While Ghaziabad had implemented it since April 20, Gautam Budh Nagar had done so since the first phase of the lockdown in March.

The latest orders were passed following the Union home minister’s announcement of further easing restrictions under its “Unlock 3.0” plan that will come into effect from August 1. The guidelines state that while states were free to prohibit certain activities based on their assessment of the situation, there would be no restriction on inter and intra state movement of persons and goods.

Both districts will continue closing markets during the weekends from 10pm on Friday to 5am on Monday, as per the Uttar Pradesh government orders.

“The will be no restriction on movement of commuters to Delhi but we will not allow commuters from containment zones to move out. The cops will remain deployed at the border for their routine checks. Shops and markets in Ghaziabad, outside the containment zones, will continue to operate between 9am to 9pm,” said Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY said, “The lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31, with only essential services allowed in such areas. All the educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will also remain closed till August 31. Besides, cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, bars and assembly halls have been asked to remain shut till further orders.”

Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals like Eid-ul-Juha and Rakshabandhan, the district administration has allowed shops selling sweets and Rakhis to open on August 1 and 2. “However, everyone going to markets on these dates will have to adhere to the health protocols while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. The shopkeepers are also to take up required measures as directed earlier,” said the DM. Ghaziabad had earlier announced that such shops could open on Sunday.

Although restrictions on movement at the border were eased, commuters will be required to follow health safety protocols. “Checking the spread of Covid-19 is the most important issue in this situation. All safety measures will be taken at the border points. Commuters will have to follow the safety protocols. There will be no inter-state or intra-state restrictions on the transport of goods, except in containment zones,” Suhas said.

Independence Day programmes too will have to follow such protocols.

G B Nagar on Friday declared fresh list of 486 containment zones, including 435 in category-1 (where there is only one case) and other 51 in category-2 (more than one case). Under category-1, a containment zone in urban areas will be 250 metre radius or the entire mohalla (floor, in case the patient resides in a society), while for category-2, there will be an added 250 metre buffer zone (tower and common facilities, in case of society). “In rural areas the village will be taken as containment zone if there is one case, if there is more than one case the adjoining village will be a buffer zone,” Suhas said.