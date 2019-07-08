UP to use choppers, drones and app to facilitate Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh government will use helicopters and drone cameras to aerially monitor the fortnight-long Kanwar Yatra beginning July 17. Besides, a mobile app has been developed to facilitate the yatra, officials said.

These arrangements have been made to ensure proper security of devotees, the officials said.

On Sunday, UP chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey and director general of police OP Singh held a meeting in Greater Noida with officials from states of Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan to take stock of the arrangement ahead of the holy journey.

Pandey said the government has developed a mobile app — Kanwar Yatra Management — to facilitate the process. “The mobile app will inform pilgrims about the nearest halt, water and toilet facilities, hospitals, police helpline, etc. We will also use helicopters and drone cameras for aerial surveillance,” he said.

The chief secretary said that the administration will also ensure smooth traffic movement in the areas during the yatra. “We have mapped the routes to be used for this pilgrimage. The officials concerned have been asked to take suitable measures. Traffic may be diverted at some points during the yatra,” he said.

The irrigation department was directed to take measures on routes that need a temporary bridge. Similarly, the health department was told to prepare for medical services in case of emergency. The power department officials were told to fix the wires and poles on the way to avoid any unwanted incident.

Pandey said all the departments would complete their preparations before the pilgrimage starts on July 17. He said special arrangements will be done on Shivratri and on Mondays, when people fast and throng temples.

The police patrol vehicles will be stationed every 5-km stretch for swift response. DGP Singh said that it is the government’s priority to ensure a safe pilgrimage. “We will deploy 8,000 police personnel and also engage helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance. Besides, paramilitary forces, rapid action force, and anti-terrorist squad will also be deployed. Each district will have a coordinated control room,” he said.

Singh said each police station will also seek help from digital volunteers and respond to the information. “Police will also keep check on unattended vehicles which are sometimes used for anti-social activity. We aim to reduce response time from 14 minutes to 10 minutes during the programme,” he said. Police will also check social media, and rumour mongers will be brought to book.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday had said that DJs will be allowed during Kanwar Yatra but they should only play bhajans and not filmy songs. When asked if this would create traffic jam and noise pollution, Pandey said the Supreme Court guidelines on DJ will be followed. He said the UP government has not issued any guidelines on meat or liquor sale during the Kanwar procession.

“We have successfully organised Kumbh mela and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in UP. We will also organise this pilgrimage successfully and set an example,” said Pandey.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva’s devotees. The pilgrims visit Haridwar to fetch holy waters of the Ganga. The main districts in UP through which the procession passes include Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut and Ghaziabad.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 15:19 IST