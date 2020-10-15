e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Winter setting in, Ghaziabad yet to repair potholed roads

Winter setting in, Ghaziabad yet to repair potholed roads

noida Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:56 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
         

Although the Ghaziabad district administration, with a hope to reduce pollution before winter, ordered agencies to take adequate measures in September, potholed roads remain unfixed.

According to the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB), there are 78 stretches -- of which 41 are in the trans-Hindon area --in the city that are in a state of disrepair. Such roads can often result in increased particulate matter and spike pollution.

The list of 41 potholed stretches in trans-Hindon include the ones at Atal Chowk, Budh Chowk in Vasundhara while others are spotted near Pinnacle Tower, Shipra Sun City, DPS Indirapuram, CISF Road, Ahimsa Khand I and II and Shakti Khand III among others in Indirapuram. The locality of Vausndhara has further list of spots in sector-6, sector-5, sector-2b and sector-9 among others.

In Vaishali, the spots affected are in sector-5, near Design Arch highrise among others while in Kaushambi the spots are located near Yashoda Hospital, near Pacific Mall among others.

The residents said that the condition of roads have gone bad to worse after the monsoon season.

“We have been writing to the authority to get the repairs done but no one acted. Even the pipeline laying work on the CISF road has been prolonged and giving nightmares to daily commuters. The other side of the CISF road which is is use is also in bas shape,” said Alok Kumar, founder member of federation of association of apartment owners.

“Due to bad roads, commuters face issues besides there is pollution on account of fuel during traffic snarls and such roads also contribute to dust emission which finally affects air quality,” he added.

VN Singh, the chief engineer of Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) said that tenders for Indirapuram and Swarnjayantipuram localities under GDA jurisdiction have been floated.

“We expect that the road repair works will be taken up in another one week. For the CISF Road we plan to get it repaired only when the work for the pipeline laying gets complete. Otherwise, the repairs will further get deteriorated due to ongoing work,” he added.

In a their recently concluded study, ‘Monitoring of total road dust and dust particles up to 75 microns (aerodynamic particle) on selected main roads of Ghaziabad City,’ the UPPCB found dust concentrations in the range between 14.43 to 579.54 grams per square metres (g/m²) at 18 different road stretches in Ghaziabad.

The study also found that dust particles up to 75 microns in size were found to be concentrated between 2.22 to 154.37 g/m² at the 18 stretches. The study gave officials an insight into the dust emission issues which need to be taken up for different roads.

Meanwhile, the other areas suffering potholes and bad road patches were identified in cis-Hindon areas like Raj Nagar Extension, Shastri Nagar, Hindon Vihar, Pratap Vihar, Meerut Road industrial area, Bulandhshar Road industrial area, South Side GT Road industrial area among others.

“There will be many more areas which might be having potholes and need to be identified. Since the corporation is a maintenance agency it should have a separate head for annual maintenance contract for road repairs and it will be better if they have road repair machines available with them for immediate repairs,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of flat owners’ federation.

“The road repair works if taken during the winter season will take time for the bitumen to settle down. And, it will be difficult to restrict commuters to pass through it. Ideally, all the repair works should have been completed well before the graded response action plan comes into effect,” he added.

Municipal commissioner MS Tanwar said that the corporation has already floated tenders for about 30-35 roads under phase 1.

“The works are likely to get complete by end of October. Meanwhile, tenders for other roads will be taken up in phase 2 and these can be taken up in November. We are ensuring that the works are taken up at the earliest and repairs taken up,” he added.

top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In