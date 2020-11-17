e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Women’s group cycles to promote fitness in Greater Noida west

Women’s group cycles to promote fitness in Greater Noida west

noida Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:18 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
         

Greater Noida:

A group of 30 women cyclists of Greater Noida have formed a ‘Women on Wheels (WOW)’ initiative to highlight the importance of fitness.

For the last six months, they would gather in Greater Noida west in the morning and go for a 10 to 15 km ride in the city.

The group was founded by a banker and fitness enthusiast Vijeta Pandey, 30, a Greater Noida west resident in June.

Pandey said that cycling is the best exercise to remain fit. “Cycling increases strength and flexibility in the body. People feel afresh after cycling and it also helps in managing stress and anxiety,” Pandey said.

When asked how the initiative started, she said, “During the lockdown period we were mostly packed in the house that gave rise to anxiety and stress. I started riding the bicycle alone in the society and outside,” Pandey said. “In June, I posted a message in my society group and invited women to join. A few responded and then we formed WOW and added more people.”

Kanchan Grover, 33, a software engineer and a resident of Gaur City – 2, said that she was inspired by Pandey to join the group. “I used to see her cycle in the society and neighbourhood. I talked to her, bought a bicycle and joined the group. Around 20-25 women gather every day in Gaur City and cycle in the neighbourhood.”

The group rides together and help each other in case a cycle breaks down. Helmet and water bottle is mandatory for all the participants.

top news
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In