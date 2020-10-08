e-paper
Home / Noida / Yamuna body signs pact with Zurich firm for construction of airport in Jewar

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) on Wednesday signed a concession agreement with Zurich Airport International AG to allow the latter to start work for the development of an international airport at Jewar, around 100km from Delhi in the National Capital Region.

noida Updated: Oct 08, 2020 06:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Noida
Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International which has been incorporated to develop the greenfield Noida airport in Jewar.
Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International which has been incorporated to develop the greenfield Noida airport in Jewar. (Reuters photo)
         

The signing was delayed as the Swiss company’s officials could not travel to India for it in view of the ban on international flights because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar will become operational as per schedule by 2023 as we have already been working on all required procedures, such as geographical survey, topographical survey and soil testing, among other things,” said Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer of YIAPL.

“We will start work at the project site by middle of 2021 after finalising the required agencies.” he added.

The Centre on May 19 granted Zurich Airport International AG the security clearance for the singing of the concession agreement.

One runway of the Noida international airport will be built during the first phase of construction and around 90 per cent of the air traffic in the initial years will be domestic only, a top official of Zurich Airport International told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The agreement was supposed to be signed by July 2 as per the earlier schedule. But on June 10, the Uttar Pradesh government postponed the agreement signing date to August 17 in view of the pandemic. On August 14, Zurich Airport International AG was given time till October 15 for the signing in view of restrictions on air travel.

Authorities have acquired 1,334 hectares of land under phase 1 out of the total 5,000 hectares required for the airport project.

Zurich Airport International AG is the owner of Switzerland’s biggest airport.

