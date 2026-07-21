F-1, J-1 visa rule alert: Why students are being asked to return to the US by September 15; key details

International students in the United States, including those from India, have been advised by some universities to return to the country before September 15, 2026, ahead of a major immigration rule change affecting F-1 student visa and J-1 exchange visitor visa holders.

The new policy introduces several changes for international students and exchange visitors. (X/@USAndIndia)

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The advisory comes before the US Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) new final rule takes effect, replacing the long-standing Duration of Status (D/S) system with fixed admission periods for several categories of non-immigrant visa holders.

Under the new rule, which comes into effect on September 15, F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors and I visa holders for foreign journalists will generally be admitted for a fixed period of up to four years, rather than being allowed to remain in the US as long as they maintain their academic or exchange status.

Why are students being asked to return before September 15?

Several universities have advised international students who are currently outside the US to return before the rule takes effect to continue under the existing immigration framework.

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{{^usCountry}} In a notice to students, Columbia University said the final rule has a 60-day implementation period and recommended that students return before the start of classes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a notice to students, Columbia University said the final rule has a 60-day implementation period and recommended that students return before the start of classes. {{/usCountry}}

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“We recommend that all students return to New York before the beginning of classes on September 8, 2026,” the university said.

The guidance is aimed at students who may want to avoid potential complications from being outside the country when the new admission framework begins.

Can current F-1 students stay under the old system?

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According to DHS, students who are already in the US under Duration of Status (D/S) on September 15 can continue to remain until the program completion date listed on their Form I-20 or until the end of their approved Optional Practical Training (OPT) or STEM OPT period.

However, DHS said this transition protection will be subject to an overall four-year limit from the rule’s effective date. The stay, including the departure period, cannot extend beyond November 14, 2030.

Also Read: US visa denial to NYU-bound Indian student sparks debate over interview response: ‘Do not brag’

What changes under the new US student visa rule?

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The new policy introduces several changes for international students and exchange visitors:

F-1, J-1 and I visa holders will move from the D/S system to fixed admission periods.

The post-completion grace period for F-1 students will be reduced from 60 days to 30 days.

Students seeking additional time beyond their authorized stay will generally need approval from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) through Form I-539.

Why has the rule raised concerns?

The changes have drawn criticism from some immigration experts and student advocates, who argue that a four-year limit may not align with the duration of many academic programs.

Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), called the move harmful for US competitiveness. “This is a self-inflicted wound on US competitiveness,” Kand said.

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He argued that many bachelor’s programs, doctoral research and medical training pathways often extend beyond four years, and warned that uncertainty around extensions could affect students, universities and research institutions.

DHS has said the rule is intended to strengthen oversight of student and exchange visitor programs by introducing fixed periods of authorized stay.