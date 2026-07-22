Indian-American entrepreneur laments report on fall in visas to international students: 'Hurting the USA'

Indian-American billionaire and entrepreneur Vinod Khosla has expressed concern over the sharp decline in US visas issued to international students. In an X post, Khosla warned that the trend could hurt America's long-term competitiveness and innovation.

Indian-American billionaire and entrepreneur Vinod Khosla has expressed concern over the sharp decline in US visas issued to international students. (Vinod Khosla | X)

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He responded to a Hoover Institution report that highlighted that US student visas issued to international students fell by roughly one-third in 2025. The report also warned that recently finalized changes to the Duration of Status (D/S) rule could make that decline more permanent.

Also read: H-1B visa update: Will there be second lottery? All we know as USCIS achieves visa cap for FY2027

“It's sad to see how much we are hurting the USA”

In response to the X report, Khosla claimed that by limiting possibilities for foreign students, the US was undermining one of its biggest advantages.

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{{^usCountry}} "It's sad to see how much we are hurting the USA tin future competitiveness and talent! Most people don't realize how much of tech innovation and hence GDP growth comes from foreign talent in the USA. Innovation and GDP growth is sure to decline," Khosla wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's sad to see how much we are hurting the USA tin future competitiveness and talent! Most people don't realize how much of tech innovation and hence GDP growth comes from foreign talent in the USA. Innovation and GDP growth is sure to decline," Khosla wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Khosla, the Indian-American co-founder of Sun Microsystems and founder of Khosla Ventures, has long advocated for attracting global talent to the US.

In a separate incident, American billionaire Bill Ackman wrote in an X post, “Our immigration policies need to be reformed to allow the best and brightest to be educated in the USA and stay here to create value for our country. As long as their values are aligned with the long-term interests of our country, their visas should be fast tracked.”

Khosla agreed and replied to his post, saying, “We will lose the global race for talent if we don't attract the best and brightest. Especially true of the AI race against China. Talent is a bigger factor in that race than the next three or four factors combined, including chips. We should push for a bipartisan effort. I think it can be done despite the administration's MAGA wing.”

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Also read: Green card alert: US to impose a bond on visa applicants? All we know amid Trump's immigration crackdown

What does the Hoover Institution report say?

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According to the Hoover Institution's Immigration Initiative, US visas issued to international students declined by about 33% in 2025. Researchers argued that new Department of Homeland Security changes to the Duration of Status rule could further reduce the flow of foreign students into US universities.

The research estimates that if the decline continues over the long term, the effects could be significant.

The report projects that a sustained one-third decline in foreign STEM graduates entering the US labour market would reduce the country's high-skill STEM workforce by 6.2% overall and 11.5% among PhD-level workers.

Researchers further estimate that over a decade, annual US GDP could fall by $240 billion to $481 billion, pertaining to the new and strict immigration policies.

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