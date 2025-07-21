Crackdown on US student visas: A turning point for Indian aspirants

The United States is tightening its student visa approvals. In the 2023–24 academic year, 6.79 lakh F-1 visa applications were filed. Of these, 2.79 lakh were rejected, about 41%, and Indian students made up a large portion of that number (U.S. government data). Many students who once saw the U.S. as the only option for quality education are now rethinking their plans. Students going abroad today are facing more than just financial concerns. Geopolitical tensions, rising campus violence, and racial attacks are affecting decisions.(ANI File/Representative image)

On the other hand, job opportunities are also narrowing. A study by economist Andrew Flowers (Indeed) found a significant drop in interest from Indian, Pakistani, and UK job seekers for tech roles in the U.S. The appeal of the West, long driven by higher salaries and global exposure, is fading in specific sectors.

India’s Education System is Catching Up

India currently has over 1168 universities and 45,473 colleges. More than 4.33 crore students are enrolled across various programs. Some institutions have restructured their courses to be more practical, research-oriented, and aligned with global academic standards.

Courses today come with clear links to industries—internships, mentorship, and placement support are built into the system. Online learning through platforms like SWAYAM has expanded reach, offering flexibility and cost savings. Some institutions are partnering with global universities to offer dual degrees or exchange programs, reducing the need to move abroad.

Diminishing ROI from Education Abroad

Tuition fees and living expenses in countries like the U.S., UK, and Australia have risen sharply in the last few years. For many middle-income families, these costs are no longer manageable. With less job opportunities, the ROI is not commensurate. In contrast, Indian institutions provide a growing range of quality programs at a fraction of the price. Many families are now choosing to invest in domestic education, especially with stronger job prospects emerging in India. For students, staying close to family also reduces stress during their most formative years.

Growing Economic and Professional Opportunities at Home

India’s economy is expanding steadily. According to projections, it is set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, with a projected GDP of $7.3 trillion. Foreign companies are increasing their presence in India, setting up offices and manufacturing units.

At the same time, a large number of returning professionals are starting businesses here. From Fintech to EV manufacturing, local opportunities are growing. Founders and professionals returning from the U.S. are bringing back experience and applying it in Indian markets. In sectors like digital payments, India has already moved ahead of many Western economies in scale and adoption.

The Impact of Safety Concerns and Policy Shifts Abroad

Students going abroad today are facing more than just financial concerns. Geopolitical tensions, rising campus violence, and racial attacks are affecting decisions. Many Indian families are reconsidering sending their children overseas after incidents involving safety threats.

Visa delays and last-minute rejections are also discouraging new applications. Recent evacuation efforts from war-hit areas show the risks of studying in unstable regions. These conditions are pushing students to look for stable and secure alternatives within India.

Opportunities to Strengthen Education for the Region

India is also in a strong position to become an education destination for students from countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Nigeria, and Kenya. These countries need affordable and credible higher education options. Indian universities can fill this gap. By offering scholarships, better hostel facilities, and internationally relevant courses, India can attract more foreign students. This will strengthen India’s academic networks, bring in economic value, and expand influence across regions that are currently underserved by global universities.

Building a Domestic R&D Ecosystem

To make the reverse brain drain more meaningful, India needs to build stronger research institutions. More public and private R&D centres are required to support both returning talent and domestic graduates who want to stay in India for advanced work.

Focus areas should include AI, healthcare, sustainable energy, agriculture technology, and hardware innovation. Government-backed grants, corporate sponsorships, and international tie-ups can support this goal. Research roles must also come with career stability and competitive salaries to prevent another outflow of skilled workers.

Policy Action Must Be Specific and Targeted

Educational reforms and incentives need to be better focused. Setting up more Centres of Excellence, offering global standard faculty training, easing rules for international collaboration, and improving infrastructure are all steps that can make India a long-term choice for students and professionals.

Returnee professionals can be encouraged to take up leadership and mentorship roles in education and research. Regulations must also support faster academic innovation, especially in emerging sectors like deep tech, digital manufacturing, and precision medicine.

Looking Ahead

The drop in U.S. student visas and job prospects, combined with the growing strength of India’s education system and job market, is changing the direction of the talent movement. More students and professionals are choosing to stay in India or return after a stint abroad.

This change opens up a clear path for India to strengthen its talent base. It calls for consistent investment, thoughtful planning, and collaboration between the government and the private sector. With the right steps, India can create an environment where skilled professionals choose to stay (or even Return to India), grow, and contribute meaningfully within the country.

(Author Rajesh Bharatiya is CEO and Founder of Peoplefy. Views expressed here are personal.)