This Indian city can get you a US visa interview much sooner than the others. And it's not Delhi or Mumbai

For Indians planning a trip to the United States, the fastest route to a visa interview may begin with choosing the right city. The latest visa appointment data released by the US Department of State shows wide variations in interview wait times across India's five US consulates.

A US badge is seen in this representational photo. (Unsplash)

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While applicants seeking a visitor (B1/B2) visa can currently get an interview in about two months in Kolkata, those applying through Hyderabad may have to wait more than 10 months. In Mumbai and New Delhi, the next available appointments are 8.5 months away, while Chennai is not showing any available B1/B2 interview slots.

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Kolkata currently has the shortest wait

Among Indian consulates, Kolkata currently offers the earliest visitor visa interview, with the next available B1/B2 appointment in two months.

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{{^usCountry}} Hyderabad has the longest reported wait at 10.5 months, while Mumbai and New Delhi both show the next available visitor visa appointments after 8.5 months. Chennai currently lists no available appointment for B1/B2 interviews. US visa wait times in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hyderabad has the longest reported wait at 10.5 months, while Mumbai and New Delhi both show the next available visitor visa appointments after 8.5 months. Chennai currently lists no available appointment for B1/B2 interviews. US visa wait times in India {{/usCountry}}

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The State Department publishes two separate timelines for visitor visas.

A city-wise comparison of US visa interview wait times in India. (Credits: AI Generated image)

Average wait time measures how long applicants who were interviewed in the previous month waited after paying the visa application fee.

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Next available appointment estimates when the next interview slot is available at a consulate.

The department says these are estimates and do not guarantee an appointment on that date. New interview slots are released regularly, and applicants who have already booked an interview can check the scheduling system for earlier appointments if additional slots become available.

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Can you choose a different city?

Applicants are not required to interview in the city closest to where they live. If appointments are available elsewhere, they may choose another US consulate in India when scheduling their interview.

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The State Department also advises applicants with an existing appointment to monitor the booking system regularly, as newly released slots may allow them to reschedule to an earlier date.