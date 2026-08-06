Trump admin's latest crackdown leads to 51 immigration detentions; what Indian truck drivers in US should know

The Trump administration has expanded its crackdown on the commercial trucking industry, saying a multi-state enforcement operation led to 51 immigration detentions, dozens of criminal charges and hundreds of unsafe commercial vehicles or drivers being taken off the road, according to a Fox News report. Federal officials said the initiative is aimed at strengthening highway safety while enforcing immigration laws and commercial driving regulations.

US President Donald Trump departs after speaking during an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. Election results in Nevada could have an outsized impact this fall, determining whether President Trump is able to push legislative priorities through Congress for the second half of his term, or whether his administration will spend it mired in oversight and investigations. Photographer: Ian Maule/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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The Department of Transportation (DOT), working with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and state law enforcement agencies, said Operation Highway Shield has expanded from Florida to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Ohio.

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More than 3,400 inspections carried out

According to figures released by the administration, authorities conducted 3,487 enforcement stops during the operation. Those inspections resulted in:

766 unsafe commercial vehicles or drivers placed out of service 51 immigration detentions 47 criminal charges filed 39 incarcerations 36 English Language Proficiency (ELP) violations

Three cargo theft recoveries involving nearly $1 million worth of stolen freight

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{{^usCountry}} The administration said the initiative focuses on enforcing commercial vehicle safety standards, immigration laws and longstanding federal English-language requirements for commercial drivers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration said the initiative focuses on enforcing commercial vehicle safety standards, immigration laws and longstanding federal English-language requirements for commercial drivers. {{/usCountry}}

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Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Administrator Derek Barrs said English-language proficiency has long been required under federal regulations and is essential for road safety.

"It's been the law for a long period of time," Barrs said. "It's a safety issue. If there was a crash or something like that, I would want to make sure that driver would know how to respond."

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The administration has also cited inspections in Florida where some commercial drivers were reportedly unable to explain the meaning of common highway signs, arguing that language proficiency is critical for safely operating large commercial vehicles.

What Indian truck drivers in the US should know

While US authorities have not disclosed the nationalities of those detained during Operation Highway Shield, the expanded enforcement may be relevant for Indian commercial truck drivers and commercial driver's license (CDL) holders working in the United States.

The inspections focus on compliance with immigration laws, commercial licensing requirements, vehicle safety standards and English-language proficiency rules, all of which are already part of federal regulations.

The administration has not indicated that any Indian nationals were among those detained or cited during the operation.

Operation removed unsafe drivers from roads

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Commenting on the latest enforcement results, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the operation had removed hundreds of dangerous drivers from American highways.

"When illegal aliens are behind the wheels of semi-trucks, they are putting American lives in danger," Mullin wrote in a post on X.

He said the latest phase of Operation Highway Shield had removed more than 800 dangerous truckers from US roads, including more than 50 undocumented immigrants and more than 30 drivers who failed English Language Proficiency tests. Mullin also thanked Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and state and local law enforcement agencies for their role in the operation.

The trucking enforcement campaign forms part of the Trump administration's broader immigration agenda, which has placed greater emphasis on workplace enforcement and compliance with federal regulations. Officials said Operation Highway Shield is expected to continue expanding as federal agencies carry out additional inspections in other states.

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