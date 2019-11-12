‘One must forego petty roles to get good ones’

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:59 IST

Atul Srivastava is a busy man these days. After the success of ‘Bajrangi Bhajaan’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Lukka Chuppi’, the actor from Lucknow is getting multiple offers but he is being selective.

“Good roles are being offered but I am not accepting every film that is coming my way. I am refusing lot of projects even if I don’t have work. I am not accepting mediocre roles,” said Srivastava during his stay in the state capital. He is here for the shoot of Partho Ghosh’s directorial ‘Pyar Mein Thoda Twist’.

Spelling out his mantra, he said, “You have to sit idle for some time to get good projects. If you start doing ever project coming your way then when you get a ‘good’ project you won’t have dates. Aapko thoda tyag karna padta hai (you need to sacrifice). After doing 110 TV serials, I did not take up any show in the last three years. Had I taken up shows, for greed of money, then I would have not got films like ‘Stree’, ‘Luka Chuppi’.”

His next film ‘Yahan Sabhi Gyani Hai’ is set to release in 3-4 weeks. “The film was shot last year but its releasing now. I am playing the main character in the film. The entire film revolves around me. Even at this age, I am playing the hero of the film.”

Talking about the project, he said, “It’s about this erstwhile ‘khandani’ rich person, who is now busy ‘gyaan batnaey main’. Later, when his daughter’s marriage is due, he has properties but no liquid money. It’s a great script and people will connect with the film. The film was shot in Kanpur last year.”

‘Pyar Mein Thoda Twist’ is his second project in his hometown after web-series ‘Mannphodganj’. “This again is a beautiful script. This one is on the pattern of film ‘Malamaal Weekly’ and is set in a rural backdrop. It has two powerful people, in which the hero’s father is played by Rajesh Sharma and I play a sahukaar who is the girl’s father. Alka Amin plays my wife in the film,” he said.

Earlier this year, he shot for ‘Gullu Shaadi Mubarak’ in Mathura that stars Manveer Gujjar. Srivastava did not take up any project for the next five months. He recently completed a month-long schedule of ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ in Badaun, near Bareilly. “It’s going to be a big release in which I play the father of Jassi Gill, a big name in Punjabi music industry. It does have a hero-heroine but I play a major part in the film. Surekha Sikri, Vibha Chibbar, Brajendra Kala and Surabhi Jyoti are my co-stars in the film.”

He has also acted in ‘Dabangg 3’ which releases on December 20. “It’s a Salman (Khan) film yet I have a decent role. I have a small role but it has its importance. In ‘Bajrangi’ (Bhaijaan) too I had small role (of Salman’s father) but I got noticed. So, big films do help a lot.”

He has also shot for ‘Yeh Mard Bichara’ in which Seema Pahwa plays his wife and her real life daughter is the heroine in the film. From Lucknow, he will head to Mumbai to shoot for ‘Pyar Ka Kabaar’ which stars Vivaan Shah. He is also in talks with ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ director Ratna Sinha for her next.

“Now, money is not a criterion to choosing films. I do so seeing the cast, but most important is the script and the director. Then, another thing which is very important nowadays is how the film is released. Like ‘Sonam Gupta…’, the script is great but the bigger part is that the producers are themselves big distributors so we are expecting a good release,” said the actor, who considers Padma Shri Raj Bisaria (his then BNA director) his guru. He spent time on Sunday with the thespian celebrating his 84th birthday.