100 years of the RSS: The spirit remains unchanged

When KB Hedgewar founded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur on September 27, 1925, few could have imagined the remarkable journey it would embark on over the years. The RSS today stands as a living epitome of selfless service that has shaped India’s social fabric, defended its sovereignty, empowered its vulnerable communities, and also nurtured timeless civilisational values. As the RSS celebrates its centenary, it is worthwhile to revisit its journey. The RSS has always fought for strengthening India. During the 1975 Emergency, the Sangh became the resistance’s backbone. (PTI)

At a recent event in Delhi, RSS sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat asserted, “Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this.” This view echoes the Sangh’s founding philosophy: To build a society rooted in harmony rather than conflict, collective strength rather than division, and character building, not just material wellbeing. Through daily shakha (local chapter) meetings and volunteer-driven initiatives, the RSS seeks to foster discipline, resilience, and pride in India’s cultural heritage, shaping individuals who view service to the nation as their highest calling.

It was, therefore, not a surprise when Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, in his speech on this Independence Day, lauded the RSS for its century-long role in nation-building. He reminded Indians how the RSS stands out as one of the most influential socio-cultural movements in independent India.

Independence came shrouded in the tragedy of Partition. Amid this tragedy, RSS swayamsevaks rescued, rehabilitated, and protected countless victims of the carnage. Under the leadership of the second sarsanghchalak, MS Golwalkar, and other senior leaders, the RSS mobilised communities, set up refugee camps, provided food and medical aid, escorted vulnerable families to safety, and organised defences for besieged homes. Even Congress leaders, overwhelmed by the situation, reportedly sought the Sangh’s assistance to protect their families and communities in Punjab. No wonder The Tribune called the RSS “the sword arm of Punjab”.

This spirit endured beyond Partition. During the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the RSS provided shelter and relief to the Sikh community. Acknowledging this, noted author Khushwant Singh said that the RSS played an honourable role in maintaining Hindu-Sikh unity “before and after the assassination of Mrs. Indira Gandhi”.

Considering this legacy, it is unfounded and erroneous when some people accuse the RSS of being a majoritarian organisation. During Independence, it helped protect India’s minorities and their places of worship. In March 1947, when mobs instigated by the Muslim League headed toward the Golden Temple, RSS volunteers armed with swords and lathis confronted them, forcing a retreat. Three days later, when another assault threatened the sacred Sikh shrine, RSS swayamsevaks formed a human ring of defence and fought for hours, successfully repelling the attackers.

The RSS’s role in the country’s integration is even less known. From Kashmir to Goa to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it has played a decisive role in preserving India’s territorial integrity. When Pakistan-backed tribal invaders attacked Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sought Golwalkar’s help to persuade Hari Singh, the then princely state’s ruler, to join India. Golwalkar travelled to Srinagar and impressed upon him the strategic necessity of immediate accession. RSS volunteers also aided the Army during the 1947-48 war by managing supplies, logistics, and relief for refugees fleeing areas like Mirpur and Muzaffarabad.

In 1954, swayamsevaks spearheaded the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli from Portuguese control. According to KR Malkani’s book The RSS Story, “On 2 August 1954, some 200 RSS swayamsevaks, led by Nana Kajrekar and Sudhir Phadke, liberated Dadra and Nagar Haveli, putting to flight 175 Portuguese soldiers armed with rifles, Bren guns, and Sten guns.” Similarly, the RSS joined underground freedom movements to fight for Goa’s liberation.

The RSS has always fought for strengthening India. During the 1975 Emergency, the Sangh became the resistance’s backbone, mobilising people to defend the Constitution. The Economist wrote in January 1976, “The shock troops of the movement come largely from the Jana Sangh and its affiliate RSS, which claim a combined membership of 10 million, of whom 80,000, including 6,000 full-time workers, are in prison.” At a time when people and institutions were willing to crawl when told to merely bend, the RSS fought against authoritarianism.

The RSS has also devoted itself to uplifting tribals and marginalised communities. The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, founded in 1952, operates more than 20,000 projects across 52,000 villages in 323 districts of the country, covering education, health care, skill development, and cultural revival. The RSS’s approach has been to bring tribals into the national mainstream without compromising their original identities, bolstering their tribal pride while integrating them with the larger Indian identity.

The RSS is also often unfairly criticised regarding its relationship with Mahatma Gandhi. There were some differences of opinion between Gandhi and the RSS on certain issues — just as there were within the Congress itself — but it would be misleading to portray their relationship in terms of hostility or rivalry. Their differences never stood in the way of mutual regard. This was evident in 1934, when Gandhi visited an RSS camp in Wardha. He was struck by the organisation’s “discipline, complete absence of untouchability, and rigorous simplicity”. On September 16, 1947, Gandhi addressed an RSS meeting in Delhi, praising its spirit of service and sacrifice. The RSS too, soon after Gandhi’s assassination, suspended all shakhas for 13 days as a mark of respect — the only time in the Sangh’s history.

This spirit of engagement — where differences do not preclude respect or constructive work — is reflected in the way the RSS approaches regions and communities beyond its traditional base. The Northeast, for instance, was a region marked by alienation and insurgency due to colonial duplicity and policy shortcomings after Independence. The RSS, since establishing its first shakha in Guwahati in 1946, has played a transformative role in bringing the region to the national mainstream.

As the RSS completes a century of service, its contribution to nation-building remains steadfast and ever-growing. A recent testament to this spirit was seen during the Covid-19 outbreak, when in May 2021, nearly 300 swayamsevaks revived the long-defunct BGML hospital in Kolar within two weeks, offering much-needed relief to hundreds of patients. Such examples reflect how the RSS continues to quietly perform its role as it was envisioned a century ago.

Rajnath Singh is the Union defence minister. The views expressed are personal