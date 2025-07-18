A youth outreach in the battle against drug abuse

India has one of the largest youth populations in the world, and if a nation aspires to progress and become developed, its youth must be empowered. Prime Minister (PM) Modi has consistently emphasised that if India is to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, our yuva shakti must be empowered and actively engaged in the process of nation-building.

However, one of the most pressing challenges facing the nation today is keeping our youth away from the grip of substance abuse. An increasing number of young individuals are falling into addiction. According to a study, one in every five Indians aged between 10 and 24 has used drugs at some point. A report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) further reveals that over 8.5 lakh children in India are struggling with drug addiction. These figures are deeply alarming and call for urgent, collective action.

The government has taken several decisive steps to combat this issue. In 2020, the ministry of social justice and empowerment launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. To support prevention and rehabilitation, the government established Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) and Outreach-cum-Drop-In Centres (ODICs). Schools and colleges have seen intensified awareness campaigns, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched strong operations against drug mafias. Additionally, health and wellness centres are providing critical counselling and support. These national efforts have been complemented by grassroots campaigns led by state governments, NGOs, and local communities.

Taking this mission forward, MY Bharat has organised the Yuva Spiritual Summit (July 18-20) on the sacred ghats of Kashi. The summit, organised around the theme, drug-free youth for a Viksit Bharat, seeks to lay the foundation for a youth-led national movement against substance abuse. The summit will bring together youth representatives from over 100 spiritual organisations across India. Key government bodies, including the ministry of health and family welfare, ministry of social justice and empowerment, ministry of culture, NCB, and others will actively participate in the summit. This platform will enable young people to share their voices, perspectives, and solutions directly with policymakers, contributing meaningfully to a national strategy. The summit will feature sessions on the nature and patterns of addiction, its demographic impact, international dimensions, and the roles of government, civil society, and youth volunteers. Personal stories of young individuals who have successfully overcome addiction will also be shared to inspire others.

The summit will conclude with the release of the Kashi Declaration, which will serve as a five-year road map for the drug-free India campaign. This will outline strategies to prevent youth from falling into substance abuse, provide support mechanisms for those already affected, and accelerate awareness campaigns across the country to build a stronger, more resilient movement against addiction. PM Modi has envisioned an India that reflects the dreams and aspirations of Amrit Peedhi. Reflecting that vision, this initiative by the ministry of youth affairs and sports stands as a powerful step towards not only protecting young lives from addiction but also empowering them to lead the nation-building journey. The Yuva Spiritual Summit is not just an event, it marks the beginning of a new national awakening. It will ignite a spirit of discipline, moral integrity, and social responsibility among young citizens.

Mansukh Mandaviya is Union minister of youth affairs, sports, labour and employment. The views expressed are personal.