In Luweero, 70 kilometres north of Kampala, Uganda, coffee farmer Gaddafi Nassour has doubled his income in a few years. The change was simple: A diesel pump gave way to a solar one, and water became available throughout the dry season. Over its working life, the solar pump will cost him half as much as the diesel one, and ask for far less maintenance. Stories like Nassour’s are still an exception. Sub-Saharan Africa irrigates only 4% of its cropland; India irrigates 55%. The cost shows in failed harvests, food imports that strain household budgets and foreign exchange alike, and the paradox of a continent buying what its own soil and sunshine could grow.

Solar irrigation can reduce farming costs while improving crop productivity and incomes, the authors argue.(Unsplash)

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The puzzle is not technology. Solar pumps work, and now, their economics do too. What is missing in much of Africa is the structure around the pump — policy that brings it within reach of farmers, financing that fits how they earn, and institutions that can take a pilot through to scale. India faced a similar puzzle a decade ago — an agricultural sector caught between costly diesel and an unreliable grid, and millions of households without proper power. Under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s response has been one of the most ambitious distributed solar programmes anywhere in the world. Through the International Solar Alliance — a coalition of more than 125 countries — that experience is now being shared. At its core is India’s PM-KUSUM scheme brought out by the Narendra Modi government which is the world’s largest distributed solar scheme for farms, with 2.7 million pumps already installed and a further 5 million targeted by 2030. Powering Agriculture in India has undergone a major revolution. In Maharashtra, through a 16,000 MW programme of dedicated solar feeders, the entire agricultural load is being shifted to daytime solar. Tendering competitively across thousands of small solar plants has brought the cost of irrigation power down from 7.5 US cents per unit to 3.2 cents — roughly $1 billion a year in subsidy saving potential. Those savings are being passed on to industrial users as lower tariffs, drawing in fresh investment and jobs. Farmers, for their part, now get reliable power during the day rather than the late-night supply they had learned to put up with. The rest follows: crop diversification, higher incomes, healthier families, and the food security that only energy security makes possible.

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{{^usCountry}} Mission 300, the joint World Bank and African Development Bank initiative to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by the end of the decade, is the natural vehicle for this work. Electricity makes a real difference only when it powers something productive. Solar irrigation is the obvious place to start. A solar set-up for irrigation can equally light homes, power a clinic, charge a fleet of electric two-wheelers, or feed surplus into a regional distribution network. Africa’s transition will have to advance on five fronts in parallel: last-mile renewable access, solar for agriculture and value chains, utility-scale solar with regional integration, solar e-mobility, and the digital systems that tie them together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mission 300, the joint World Bank and African Development Bank initiative to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by the end of the decade, is the natural vehicle for this work. Electricity makes a real difference only when it powers something productive. Solar irrigation is the obvious place to start. A solar set-up for irrigation can equally light homes, power a clinic, charge a fleet of electric two-wheelers, or feed surplus into a regional distribution network. Africa’s transition will have to advance on five fronts in parallel: last-mile renewable access, solar for agriculture and value chains, utility-scale solar with regional integration, solar e-mobility, and the digital systems that tie them together. {{/usCountry}}

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Three things matter here the most.

The first is policy. African governments need clear technical standards for solar pumps, dedicated budget lines in their agriculture and energy ministries, and a legal route — through the National Energy Compacts being negotiated under Mission 300 — to make the KUSUM template part of their national laws in months rather than years.

The second is finance. It has to be designed for how farmers actually earn and spend — different products for large, small and marginal farmers, and for cooperative purchase models. The ISA’s Global Solar Facility can absorb some of the credit risk for the providers serving these segments.

The third factor is people. A solar pump installed 300 kilometres from the nearest workshop is only as useful as the local technician who can keep it running. That is what the ISA’s STAR Centres are there to build — a practical, on-ground skill base for distributed solar programmes.

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India’s own numbers suggest what is achievable when these three move together — solar capacity rising from 2.8 GW in 2014 to over 157 GW today and total renewable capacity at more than 282 GW. The opportunity ahead is to make the link between energy security and food security the centre of what comes next in India–Africa cooperation: through solar irrigation, through decentralised energy, and through the skill base needed to keep both running.

Pralhad Joshi is president of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and minister of new and renewable energy, and Ashish Khanna is director general, ISA. The views expressed are personal

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