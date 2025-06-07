By censuring Tharoor, Congress lost the plot

I would have thought the Congress would look upon Shashi Tharoor as a prized asset, one of its most valuable members and a source of enormous pride. But, instead, it seems to consider him a renegade, perhaps a rebel or, at least, a rascal. The leadership is not merely cold and unwelcoming to him, it seems they just don’t like him. In its dislike of Shashi — and what else would you call it — it threw this opportunity awa (@ShashiTharoor)

Is this jealousy? Could it be insecurity? Or might it be rivalry? Shashi, I have no doubt, threatens many Congressmen at many levels. Those who lack his sophistication and oratory could be envious. Those who are uncertain of their own success or, even, qualifications would, no doubt, feel insecure. Whilst those who believe they are as good as he is, as talented and as popular, may well see him as a rival. All three would want him cut to size, reduced in standing if not actually turfed out of the party.

Now, you could, perhaps, say this is inevitable in politics or, at least, in the devious and, often, deceptive way we practise it. It’s possible bright young things in other parties are treated by their peers in equivalent or, at least, not dissimilar ways. Most ambitious human beings don’t like people who can outshine them. Politicians definitely fall into that category. All of that I accept and understand. And Shashi’s confidently smiling, often smug, appearance can easily rankle and rile. I’m sure he makes enemies easily, if unintentionally.

But to choose to target and vilify Shashi when he is out of the country, batting for India and, by all counts, doing a superlative job is inexplicable. It’s also self-defeating. Neither the Congress nor its individual members emerge shining in glory. Instead, they seem petty, mean-spirited and, also, rather foolish.

First, the timing is wrong. Even if Shashi had — accidentally or deliberately — forgotten or ignored the fact India has crossed the Line of Control on previous occasions in response to terror strikes by Pakistani groups, this was not the moment to correct him. Not when he is abroad. Not in public. And certainly not when he is winning the praise and applause of our countrymen. It’s terrible timing on all three counts.

Second, it did not strike a receptive chord within the country. Indeed, it was never likely to. An astute political party only goes public with a loud admonition if it believes that it will be met with a warm and welcome response. Quite the opposite was the case this time round. The Congress shot itself in the foot whilst Shashi won loads of sympathy, in addition to the admiration he already has in abundance. Clearly, this was 40-love Shashi.

However, the most bizarre part is the Congress could have gained immeasurably in stature, whilst also teasingly embarrassing the government, if it had thought coolly and carefully, strategically and craftily, whilst acting with sagacity and, let’s be honest, a little bit of guile.

Instead of attacking, they should have publicly admired Shashi. “Look”, the party spokespersons should have said, at a press conference convened specially for the occasion, “how Congress MPs like Shashi Tharoor are acquitting themselves in the service of the country. This proves Congressmen are irreplaceable. In its hour of need India cannot do without them.” That would have been a well-deserved pat on the Congress’s own back. Most people would have smilingly agreed.

But the Congress could also have gone one step further. Its spokespersons could have added: “There’s no one in the BJP that can match us. The BJP realises that when India needs to be heard it’s a Congress voice that counts. This is why a Congressman led the delegation to America, the most important country in the world.”

Of course, I’m exaggerating when I put it like this. But that’s only to make my point. This was a time to take credit and also, in the friendliest of ways, taunt the government. In its dislike of Shashi — and what else would you call it — it threw this opportunity away. Silly Congress!

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal.