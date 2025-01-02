Delhi looks to West, wins friends in Gulf

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Kuwait, currently the chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with which India has been negotiating a Free Trade Agreement for the past several years, was significant in the bilateral context and its broader regional connotations. It reflected India’s keen desire to expand and strengthen its multidimensional relationship with this vital region, which has traditionally been a dependable partner in India’s quest for energy security and accounts for almost 35% of its oil and 70% of its gas imports. Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kuwait City, Kuwait, December 22, 2024. KUNA/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

GCC is India’s largest trading partner bloc, with trade amounting to over $162 billion in FY 2023-24. Next comes the European Union (EU) with $135.31 billion and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) with $120.88 billion. Over 8.8 million Indian citizens employed in the Gulf countries send over $40 billion in remittances, contributing significantly to India’s economy.

India’s outreach to the Gulf countries has significantly transformed over the years. From a relationship primarily focused on crude oil imports and labour exports with minimal political engagement, it has evolved into a multifaceted strategic partnership encompassing increased security and defence cooperation. This transformation started when India began engaging with the Gulf in the early 2000s under its “Look West” policy, recognising the region’s growing economic and strategic importance. This further evolved into a more proactive and multi-aligned foreign policy under PM Modi, whose multiple visits to the region covering all countries in the Gulf and beyond further deepened India’s strategic, economic, and cultural engagement with the entire West Asia. The Arab leaders responded by their high-level visits to India, thus showing mutual respect and collaboration. Over time, India upgraded its relations with several Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, to strategic partnerships, laying the grounds for deeper cooperation in diverse fields.

India and the GCC countries face common security challenges, such as terrorism and piracy, which have led to a convergence of interests in defence and security cooperation, particularly in counterterrorism, maritime security, intelligence sharing, and cybersecurity. India’s counterterrorism collaborations focus on three key areas — terror financing, persons of interest, and travel routes. These have yielded significant results, including extraditing dozens of fugitives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

India’s defence cooperation with the Gulf countries centres around joint military exercises, defence dialogues, exchange of high-level visits, the Operational Turnaround (OTR) of Indian naval ships, participation in Defexpos, and defence exports. The Gulf countries, which are looking to diversify their sources of defence equipment and reduce their reliance on traditional suppliers, are interested in a range of cost-effective and technologically advanced equipment developed by India indigenously. Some Gulf countries are keen to expand their defence cooperation with India to include joint manufacturing and collaboration in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and electronic warfare.

The India-GCC Joint Action Plan for 2024-2028, adopted at the first-ever India–GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue held in Riyadh in September 2024, identified exploring new partnerships in advanced technologies, including space exploration and applications. India has already signed MoUs with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Egypt to cooperate in space. This offers immense potential through the joint launch of satellites, the sharing of satellite data and imagery, and the use of space technology in health care applications. India played a significant role in the UAE’s first Mars mission, the Hope Probe, which was launched in 2020.

Some Gulf countries have shown interest in collaborating with India in civil nuclear technology as part of their energy transition strategies. In September 2024, India and the UAE signed a historic MoU on civil nuclear energy cooperation. This agreement focuses on the operation and maintenance of nuclear power plants, including the Barakah nuclear power plant, the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world, sourcing nuclear goods and services from India, and exploring mutual investment opportunities in the nuclear sector.

Similarly, India is actively courting the Gulf countries for partnerships on green hydrogen and green ammonia. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both regions –– India’s growing renewable energy sector and technological expertise matched by the Gulf’s abundant solar resources and financial capabilities.

Emerging synergies exist between India and the Gulf countries in fintech, edtech, digital public infrastructure, health care, and pharma. The GCC countries, which rely heavily on food imports, regard India as a crucial source of food grains, fruits, and vegetables, ensuring food security.

Several economic and geopolitical factors drive the relationship between India and the Gulf countries. India’s emergence as a major global economy and its geographic proximity have made it a more attractive trading, investment, and technology partner for the Gulf.

As the GCC countries navigate a multipolar world, they seek to diversify their strategic partnerships beyond traditional western allies. India’s growing global influence and independent foreign policy make it a valuable partner.

The changing geopolitical landscape, marked by a perceived United States rebalancing, Russia’s setbacks in Syria, and a weakened Iran juxtaposed with a strengthened Israel, offers new opportunities for a stronger India-GCC strategic partnership to play a more proactive role in regional stability.

The Abraham Accords have significantly altered the landscape of West Asia. Under the Trump presidency, further normalisation of relations between Israel and other GCC countries is possible. India’s good relations with Israel and the GCC countries allow it to navigate these changes effectively and maintain a balanced approach. India can facilitate trilateral or plurilateral cooperation similar to the I2U2 grouping.

A strong India-GCC partnership can counterbalance the influence of other powers, such as China, which is actively increasing its engagement in West Asia through its Belt and Road Initiative. India’s rise, intertwined with a deepening Gulf partnership, signals a shared commitment to regional security and development, promising a future where both India and the Gulf nations thrive together.

Ausaf Sayeed is former ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Seychelles. The views expressed are personal