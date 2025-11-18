Europe and the Indo-Pacific: Partners for a resilient future

When the European Union (EU) launched its Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in September 2021, the world looked different. Four years on, this strategy has become the backbone of a stronger, more engaged European presence in the region. The 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels on November 20-21 is focusing on our cooperation to support our joint stability, prosperity and sustainability, while upholding international law, open trade and shared values. Together, India and the European Union are promoting a model of growth that is environmentally sustainable, inclusive, and climate resilient. (Randhir Jaiswal X/ANI)

Despite the distant geography, Europe and the Indo-Pacific find their futures increasingly interlinked in a world marked by geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainty, and intensifying strategic competition. Challenges ranging from growing pressure on the multilateral system intensified by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, to the weaponisation of trade and technology, and the accelerating climate crisis, are not dividing our regions; they bring us closer together. There is a greater need than ever for collective action to effectively address these common challenges.

Within the forum, the EU high representative/vice-president will convene a high-level event on the protection of critical maritime infrastructure. This underscores Europe’s commitment to working with Indo-Pacific partners to safeguard vital sea lanes and undersea networks that underpin global stability and connectivity. This is particularly relevant for the IMEEC initiative (India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor).

The EU is also stepping up its contribution to the security of the Indo-Pacific through new security partnerships and regular security dialogues, including on hybrid threats. Cooperation in naval activities such as Operation ASPIDES and Operation ATALANTA, as well as initiatives such as Critical Maritime Routes in the Indo-Pacific (Crimario) aim to ensure freedom of navigation and promote maritime security from Europe to the Indo-Pacific through the Red Sea. India and the EU have strong converging interests in this respect.

Trade agreements with Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Kenya have already deepened economic integration with the region, while negotiations have just concluded with Indonesia and are advancing with Australia, Thailand, the Philippines, and not least with India.

The EU’s Global Gateway initiative is delivering sustainable, high-quality infrastructure, working hand in hand with partners in the region and involving the private sector. Global Gateway projects such as Blue Raman submarine digital cable and the Green Shipping Corridors with Team Europe partners, are going to clearly contribute to the realisation of IMEEC.

Together, we are promoting a model of growth that is environmentally sustainable, inclusive, and climate resilient. The EU also shares the Indo-Pacific’s ambition for a green and blue future. From supporting the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent to advancing Green Alliances with Japan, Kenya, Philippines, Republic of Korea and 15 Pacific Island countries as well as Just Energy Transition Partnerships with Indonesia, South Africa and Vietnam. Europe stands with Indo-Pacific nations in their efforts to build climate resilience, protect biodiversity, and achieve net zero.

Europe’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific is not only about policies but also about people. Over 23,000 students and professionals have already benefited from EU-funded exchanges since 2021, with India always in the top three beneficiaries. The EU’s cultural, educational, and health partnerships and Erasmus+ mobility and research collaboration are building the foundations of lasting friendship and trust between our societies. In an increasingly fragmented and polarised geopolitical environment, building and consolidating partnerships that reduce our common vulnerabilities and strengthen our mutual resilience are central pillars of the EU’s vision and engagement in the world.

The EU and its 27 member States have recently reaffirmed that the EU’s strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific aims to uphold the multilateral system and the rules-based international order with full respect for international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries remains the cornerstone of a future stable and peaceful world. Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is a stark reminder of the fundamental importance of standing up for international law together.

In an era of growing uncertainty, the EU and its member States are reliable, long-term partners. The Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels this week will be another opportunity to deepen our cooperation and work together to turn today’s challenges into opportunities for shared peace, resilience and prosperity.

Hervé Delphin is ambassador of the European Union to India. The views expressed are personal