Factors that perpetuate malnutrition in women

Concerted efforts have to be made by policymakers to increase women’s access to public health infrastructure, promote awareness, and sensitise all stakeholders on the vital role that nutrition plays in the lives of women and future generations.

Dr Sheila Vir, director of Public Health Nutrition and Development Centre, says, “For a well-nourished future generation, we need to invest in the underlying causes to break the life cycle of malnutrition. Besides ensuring diversified food and nutrient intake and access to appropriate health services, there is a need to prevent adolescent marriage and conception, ensure girls complete high school education, women are economically empowered and are equipped to take decisions for self and family care. Both direct and indirect interventions to improve women’s nutrition must be positioned high in the development agenda.”

Community engagement with gram pradhans (village chiefs) and local leaders could encourage more equitable social practices that ensure women don’t end up eating the least. Enhancing women’s membership in credit and service cooperatives could promote more financial independence for women in the rural sector. In Andhra Pradesh, for example, around 7,500 women farmers are collectively farming in groups of 25-30 each, on approximately 425 hectares of dryland in 250 villages.

In the case of pregnant women, the diet should include fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, and dairy. Increased financial dependence means that there is no guarantee that their nutritional needs will be met. Women are also hampered by the lack of access to public infrastructure and health services. This is why women require more support from the government in the form of flexible working hours and crèches for working mothers. They also need women-oriented health services such as antenatal health care. Initiatives directed at tackling the social, cultural, and economic challenges of women will go a long way in ensuring food security at both the household and national levels. There are several solutions that can be explored and scaled up.

Economic factors include the challenges women face in terms of access to food. Despite being primary caregivers, women often lack financial independence or an equal say in spending decisions. Dr Rajan Sankar, managing director and CEO, Partnerships for Nutrition, says, “Women are often the last to benefit in a household when things are going well and the first to be sacrificed when things are going poorly. Attention and to addressing gender bias in women’s nutrition is a must to break the cycle of intergenerational malnutrition.”

Cultural factors include gender norms that result in low intake of nutritious food by women. Add to this a patriarchal society that results in the unfair distribution of food, leading to women eating last, and the least. The pandemic has led to an increase in the amount of unpaid work in the form of childcare and domestic chores, which have resulted in women neglecting self-care.

One cause of undernutrition is micronutrient deficiency — a critically low intake of micronutrients such as iron, folate, and zinc. Micronutrient malnutrition can have multiple causes, among them, gender disparity, which is exacerbated by social, economic and political factors.

A common misconception is that enough food on the plate means proper nutrition. In recent times, the quality of food has become a subject of discussion, all of which show that in India, women and children are nutritionally the most vulnerable. This is evident from the prevalence of malnutrition among women and adolescent girls.

