In the defence of Urdu, the case for linguistic diversity

"Before us is a fellow citizen who has taken great pains to take this matter twice to the High Court and then twice again before this court. What the appellant thinks may also be the thinking of many of our fellow citizens. These need to be addressed." With this meaningful observation, a division bench of the Supreme Court has decided an appeal challenging why the municipal committee of a small township in Maharashtra wrote its name on its office signboard, along with Marathi, in Urdu (Varshati v State of Maharashtra, 2025). The court's observation cited here reflects its annoyance and worry about the bias now widely prevailing in society against this beautiful and melodious language born and brought up on Indian soil and recognised by the Constitution as one of the country's principal languages. The bias against Urdu showed its face during the framing of a Constitution for independent India, but the noble architects of that wonderful charter of governance adopted in 1950 did their best to nip it in the bud

The overzealous appellant in the case had left no stone unturned to ensure that her conspicuously unconstitutional thinking got the nod of a competent authority. Step by step, she agitated for it before the hierarchy of local bodies, the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench, and finally the nation’s apex court. She tried to strengthen her case with reference to a new law enacted by the Maharashtra legislature during the pendency of her appeal in the Supreme Court, under whose direction the High Court reviewed its decision but stood by it. She then returned to the apex court for relief, as if heaven would fall if Urdu was allowed to remain on the signboard of the office of her township’s municipality.

It was not the first time the court took up for decision a challenge to the legal tenability of the use of Urdu language for an official purpose. A Constitution bench of the court had once rejected an appeal against the declaration of Urdu as the second language in Uttar Pradesh (Hindi Sahitya Sammelan v State of UP, 2014). The judgment of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia in the case under comment is eminently readable and an eye-opener for those elements in the society who are blinded by fanaticism to the abundantly clear constitutional provisions relating to the needs of a multilingual State which India has always been. He began it with an Algerian scholar’s words, “When you learn a language, you don’t just learn to speak and write a new language. You also learn to be open-minded, liberal, tolerant, kind, and considerate towards all mankind.” Firmly holding that “Marathi and Urdu occupy the same position under Schedule VIII of the Constitution of India”, he rejected the appeal.

The bias against Urdu had raised its ugly head in the last few decades of the pre-Constitution era. Mohammad Iqbal, creator of Saare jahan se achha, Hindostan hamara (Better than the whole world is our India), had lamented it in some of his poems of the late 1930s. It showed its face again during the framing of a Constitution for independent India, but the noble architects of that wonderful charter of governance adopted in 1950 did their best to nip it in the bud. First of all, the Constitution declares, under Part III on the citizens’ inviolable fundamental rights, that any section of citizens residing in any part of India having a distinct language and script of its own shall have the right to conserve the same (Article 29). It then provides answers, in Part VIII, to all possible issues that may ever arise in the future in respect of the use of a chosen language as the so-called “official language.” Here, the Constitution determines the status of Hindi and English as official languages of the Union, provides for periodical setting up of a Presidential Commission and a Parliamentary Committee to suggest updating of the law on the subject, and enables each of the states to adopt any number of “official” languages. Remarkably, under a separate provision in this Part, the Centre is authorised to ensure recognition of a minority language in any state for official use. Finally, Schedule VIII of the Constitution names various languages for recognition by the states for official purposes. While Urdu was listed in it from the very beginning, the Schedule has been repeatedly amended to include in it more local languages.

In the case under comment, Justice Dhulia said, “The prejudice against Urdu stems from the misconception that Urdu is alien to India. This opinion, we are afraid, is incorrect as Urdu, like Marathi and Hindi, is an Indo-Aryan language. It is a language which was born in this land. Urdu developed and flourished in India due to the need for people belonging to different cultural milieus who wanted to exchange ideas and communicate amongst themselves. Over the centuries, it attained ever greater refinement and became the language of choice for many acclaimed poets.”

The learned judge cited the glowing tributes to Urdu once paid by former Chief Justice of India and NHRC chairman MN Venkatachaliah, who said, “Urdu language conjures up and inspires deeply emotive sentiments and thoughts from the sublimity of the mystic to the romantic and the earthy, of perfumes of camaraderie, of music and life’s wistfulness, and a whole range of human relationships. Its rich literature and lore is a treasure house of the noblest thoughts on life’s mysteries.” To these accolades, Dhulia added that Urdu remains “the finest specimen of ganga-jamni tahzeeb (interwoven cultural traditions) or the Hindustani tahzeeb (Indian culture), which is the composite cultural ethos of the plains of northern and central India.” Concluding his judgment, the learned judge said, “We, the people of India, have taken great pain in resolving the language issue at the Centre, which is our unique achievement considering the linguistic diversity of the nation.” But will this latest verdict of our apex court succeed in disciplining the jealous opponents of one of the sweetest languages of the country?

Tahir Mahmood is professor of law and former member of the Law Commission of India. The views expressed are personal