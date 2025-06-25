Inconvenient truths to impactful policies

The impacts of anthropogenic climate change are being felt all over the globe. The sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has categorically stated that the earth’s temperature in the decade 2011-20 has risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels. At the same time, developed countries continue to occupy a disproportionate share of the global carbon budget and remain unwilling to provide the means of implementation to spur climate action.

The ancient Vedic principle of sarve bhavantu sukhinah (may all beings be happy) has guided human civilisation for millennia. As the world grapples with the climate crisis, this timeless wisdom has found resonance in India’s approach to climate stewardship. On the one hand, the global community often focuses on the inconvenient truths of the climate crisis — rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns, and increasing disasters. India, on the other hand, has championed a philosophy of convenient action. This approach, rooted in our civilisational ethos, has transformed India into a conscientious global climate citizen over the past 11 years.

A verse from the Atharva Veda — “What of Earth we dig out, let that quickly grow over, let us not hit thy vitals or pierce thy heart” — reflects principles of regenerative natural resource management predating modern climate science by thousands of years. Our approach to climate action has woven this ancient understanding into contemporary policy frameworks, forging a unique synthesis of traditional wisdom and modern action. In keeping with this approach, within weeks of assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi demonstrated his climate commitment and far-sightedness by adding “climate change” to the ministry of environment and forests. The National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change provided states with dedicated resources for climate resilience. Multiple state governments responded by establishing their own climate change departments, creating a federal cascade of climate action.

In 2015, India took a leading role in global climate negotiations. PM Modi played a pivotal role in forging the Paris Agreement. Unlike nations that viewed climate commitments as burdens, India preferred to demonstrate concrete action by framing its first Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) at COP21 in Paris in the same year as an expression of our responsibility to the global community. The 2015 International Solar Alliance (ISA), with over 120 members, has created a platform for solar-rich countries to collaborate on clean energy. The installed capacity in renewable energy (RE) has risen from 76 GW in 2014 to 220 GW in March 2025 and is likely to reach 500 GW by 2030. In terms of installed capacity, India is fourth in the world in RE, fourth in wind energy and third in solar energy.

Many of India’s flagship schemes underline commitment to transformative climate action. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (2016) brought clean cooking fuel to millions of women. The PM-KUSUM scheme (2019) empowered farmers with solar energy solutions, while the rooftop solar programme accelerated renewable energy adoption across the country. In 2019, PM Modi announced the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City, creating a global partnership to promote disaster-resilient infrastructure development. LeadIT (Leadership Group for Industry Transition) was created in partnership with Sweden. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar manufacturing (2020) strengthened domestic solar manufacturing capabilities, reducing import dependence and creating a robust indigenous solar ecosystem. At COP26 in Glasgow (2021), India made historic announcements further consolidating its climate trajectory. While delivering the national statement, PM Modi announced India’s ambitious panchamrit — five nectar elements comprising enhanced climate commitment and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. During the same address, he introduced Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), thereby involving citizens globally in the collective fight against the climate crisis. This historic commitment positioned India as a climate leader among developing nations. On November 2, 2021, at Glasgow during COP26, the PM launched IRIS (Infrastructure for Resilient Island States), joined by the PMs of Australia, Fiji, Jamaica, Mauritius, and the UK. Viksit Bharat 2047, announced in 2023, outlined the vision for becoming a developed nation by 2047 by maintaining a delicate balance between ecology and economy and prakriti (nature) and pragati (progress).

Two transformative citizen-focused initiatives were launched in 2024. The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana democratised solar energy access, while the launch of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (One tree in mother’s name) created a mass movement for afforestation. Recognising nuclear power as a critical component for achieving energy security, the National Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat and the National Manufacturing Mission were launched in 2025. The Nuclear Energy Mission, with an allocation of ₹20,000 crore, focuses on research and development of small modular reactors.

India’s international climate initiatives embody the principle of vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family). During India’s G20 presidency, climate considerations were mainstreamed across several working groups beyond the environment and climate working group. India also launched the Global Biofuel Alliance, creating a platform for cooperation on sustainable biofuels.

In transforming inconvenient truths into convenient action, the PM has shown that climate leadership requires not just scientific understanding, but the wisdom to align human action with natural harmony.

Bhupender Yadav is Union minister for environment, forest and climate change. The views expressed are personal.