India, UK, and France can be the new climate leaders

The return of an isolationist and transactional approach to international relations, along with policy shifts under the new US administration, will not only disrupt economies but also erode trust, making it exponentially harder to forge collective agreements. In such a scenario, climate action risks being sidelined at precisely the moment when it should be a top priority. Reviving multilateralism is critical. Adding to this urgency is the stark reality that more than half of global greenhouse gas emissions were linked to just 36 fossil fuel and cement producers — most of which are State-owned enterprises. This concentration of emissions within a few State-owned entities underscores the urgent need for government-driven solutions, regulatory leadership, and decisive international cooperation.

In this era of fractured alliances and weakening multilateral institutions, India, France, and the UK have a unique opportunity to step up and provide the climate leadership the world so desperately needs. They share a common stake in a stable and sustainable future.

No doubt, the challenges facing these three countries are significant. India, as a rapidly developing nation, must balance economic growth with climate action. The UK is navigating economic uncertainties, while France grapples with domestic political volatility. However, these challenges underscore the need for collaboration rather than isolation. Climate cooperation can be a catalyst for economic growth, innovation, and stability.

By working together, these nations can build a coalition that not only advances their own climate goals but also offers a viable alternative to the wavering global commitment. This India-France-UK climate triad can anchor its leadership on five key pillars:

Prioritising short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) and Arctic preservation: Cutting methane and other SLCPs offers the most immediate and strategic impact in combating climate change. Their reduction can significantly slow global temperature rise, particularly in the vulnerable Arctic region. The Arctic’s stability is vital to global climate balance.

Enhancing clean energy cooperation: Pooled resources in a Joint Clean Energy Development Fund could fast-track progress in renewables. Public-private partnerships would further catalyse technologies like energy storage and grid integration. The three nations can lead in expanding solar, wind, and green hydrogen collaborations, leveraging India’s ambitious renewable energy goals, the UK’s offshore wind expertise, and France’s innovations in energy storage and grid resilience.

Strengthening climate finance: The UK and France’s experience in green finance, combined with India’s developmental perspective, could reshape climate funding for developing regions.

Managing heat and cooling stress: India’s city-level Heat Action Plans provide proven models — integrating early-warning systems, community interventions like reflective cool roofs, urban greening, and micro-insurance for vulnerable workers. Combining these strategies with the UK’s expertise in passive cooling and France’s climate-resilient urban design, the triad can protect communities.

Global climate diplomacy: Unified global climate advocacy through a Joint Climate Emergency Diplomacy Platform would enable the triad to lead on adaptation, resilience, and mitigation, advancing the Paris Agreement and Glasgow Climate Pact to keep climate action at the centre of global priorities.

This new triad’s role becomes even more critical amid recent western aid retreats. The UK’s recent decision to significantly reduce its foreign aid budget — from 0.5% to 0.3% of gross national income — reflects growing fiscal pressures as defence spending takes priority. This reduction follows a sweeping move by the Trump administration, which shuttered USAID and imposed a widespread freeze on US development funding. The India-France-UK triad must address these emerging gaps.

At a time when multilateralism is faltering, decisive alliances like the India-France-UK triad become indispensable. Equipped with a comprehensive understanding of climate risks, the three countries have a unique opportunity to redefine global leadership. By integrating climate finance, resilience-focused diplomacy, and proactive development strategies to offset recent aid cuts, the triad can keep climate action at the forefront. As traditional alliances fragment, dynamic partnerships represent new hope. India, France, and the UK must rise — not only for their citizens but for the sustainable future of the world. Long live effective multilateralism.

Zerin Osho is director, India Program, Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development (IGSD), and Vibha Dhawan is director general, The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI). The views expressed are personal