Indian artisans are in trouble. Assist them

India’s artisanal crafts embody deep-rooted and diverse traditions, nurtured by countless skilled craftspeople across the nation. Their tireless hands weave a tapestry of exquisite treasures, spanning textiles and jewellery to pottery and woodwork.

In the long run, fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship within the artisanal sector is paramount. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yet, despite their undeniable talent and contribution, artisans face challenges such as meagre wages, limited access to markets, and the surge of mass-produced goods, plunging them into a struggle for growth and sustainability. These tribulations have unleashed a silent epidemic, causing the gradual erosion of artisan communities and the fading echoes of traditional crafts. It is a battle fought on many fronts, where the forces of globalisation have both nurtured and wounded the spirit of these artisans.

The liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation that swept India in 1991 brought winds of change with both blessings and burdens for the artisans. Globalisation ushered in a new era of possibilities, as the demand for handicrafts and authentic Indian products soared in international markets. Moreover, the exchange of ideas and techniques, facilitated by globalisation’s interconnectedness, breathed life into innovation, birthing new artistic creations and designs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yet, foreign lands unleashed a deluge of low-cost, mass-produced goods, saturating the market. Moreover, the onslaught of globalisation stripped away traditional skills and knowledge, forcing artisans to surrender to modern production techniques.

In response, the Centre, state governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) made attempts to address the hardships faced by Indian artisans, with mixed results. The NGOs emerged as champions of artisans’ rights and welfare, particularly those in rural areas. Through various programmes, these organisations imparted training and education to artisans, empowering them with enhanced skills and a fighting chance in the marketplace.

Parallelly, government organisations launched initiatives. The Ambedkar Hastshilp Vikas Yojana, in collaboration with Dastkar Sashaktikaran Yojana, and the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana (PM VIKAS) stand as a testament to these efforts, extending support to artisans for infrastructure, technology and human resource development. By mobilising artisans into self-help groups and societies, these schemes aim to unleash the power of bulk production and leverage economies of scale in procuring raw materials. Through design and technology upgrades, workshops and training programmes, artisans are equipped with commercial market intelligence, new techniques, and prototypes tailored to the preferences of contemporary markets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, despite the collective endeavours, artisans continue to confront an array of challenges. The spectre of low wages, limited market access, and difficulty in securing loans haunts their every step. The pandemic dealt a devastating blow to their already precarious livelihoods. A fresh impetus is required to dismantle the systemic barriers that stifle growth and development. This renewed focus must encompass increased access to credit, technical support and market connections. Simultaneously, initiatives must arise to champion and preserve the intrinsic value of handcrafted products.

In the long run, fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship within the artisanal sector becomes paramount. Investing in the skills and talents of Indian artisans transcends mere preservation -- it paves the way for sustainable and inclusive economic growth, intertwining tradition with immense opportunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rhea Bakshi is a student, The Shri Ram School. The views expressed are personal