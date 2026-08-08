India’s march towards self-reliance in med-tech

India has witnessed unprecedented expansion of health care infrastructure over the last decade. A rapid increase in the numbers of hospitals in both the public and private sector, primary health centres, diagnostic centres, and medical colleges in both urban and rural areas is a testament to Union government’s citizen-centric policies on ensuring health security. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has worked to make quality health care accessible to every citizen. This untiring commitment has led to a significant reduction of out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditure on health care in the country, from as high as 65% to 43% in the last few years.

India’s med-tech sector is the fourth-largest market in Asia and ranks among the top 20 globally. (HT Archive)

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From a newborn in a district hospital to a cancer patient in a tertiary-care centre, reliable, high-quality yet affordable medical devices have become indispensable to modern health care. The government is strengthening public health systems in both rural and urban areas through investments in upgradation of laboratories, critical care infrastructure, disease surveillance systems, and emergency response mechanisms under Pradhan Mantri- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the focus is now on building an Atmanirbhar medtech ecosystem to make health care more affordable, accessible and resilient.

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Reducing import dependence

Historically, India relied heavily on imports for many sophisticated medical devices. While these technologies improved health care, they also contributed to higher costs, supply-chain vulnerabilities and limited accessibility. Recognising this, the National Medical Devices Policy 2023 mandated enhancing domestic manufacturing capacity and capability for newer technologies so as to make medical devices affordable and reduce diagnostics costs. The government adopted a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the medical devices ecosystem through initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Medical Device Parks, and the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma-MedTech (PRIP) scheme. These initiatives are creating an enabling ecosystem for manufacturing, innovation, investment, and global competitiveness.

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The results are encouraging. Manufacturing of more than 50 high-end medical devices has commenced under the PLI scheme. Equally significant is the growing confidence of global investors, reflected in sustained foreign direct investment in the sector. These achievements demonstrate that India is steadily emerging as a trusted partner in the global med-tech value chain.

Beyond becoming a manufacturing hub, India is also quickly adopting medical technology advancements to improve the lives of citizens. Affordable access to advanced diagnostics, imaging systems, implants, intensive care equipment, and digital health solutions significantly reduce the financial burden on patients while improving the quality and timeliness of care. Domestic manufacturing contributes directly to this objective by reducing import dependence, strengthening supply-chain resilience and creating opportunities for cost efficiencies.

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India’s globally recognised pharmaceutical industry, robust engineering capabilities, rapidly expanding digital public infrastructure, vibrant start-up ecosystem, and skilled human resources provide a strong foundation for developing next-generation medical technologies. Emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), software as a medical device (SaMD), connected medical devices, robotics, and remote diagnostics present opportunities for India to innovate for both domestic and global health care needs.

As Indian manufacturers expand globally, quality is also becoming the defining characteristic of Brand India med-tech. The government is focusing on strengthening regulatory systems, expanding accredited testing infrastructure, promoting clinical evidence generation, and aligning with international standards to enhance both patient safety and global competitiveness.

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Building a globally competitive med-tech ecosystem also requires close collaboration among the government, industry, academia, health care providers, start-ups, and investors. Innovation flourishes when ideas move seamlessly from laboratories to manufacturing facilities and, finally, to patients. The government remains committed to providing a stable and transparent policy environment that encourages research, investment, technology partnerships and ease of doing business.

As India advances towards becoming a developed nation, health care and economic growth will increasingly reinforce each other. A strong medical devices sector creates high-value manufacturing, skilled employment, exports and technological capability while simultaneously making health care more affordable, accessible and resilient.

India’s med-tech sector is the fourth-largest market in Asia and ranks among the top 20 globally. With a size of $15-16 billion at present, the market is growing at almost 12% CAGR, making it one of the fastest-growing manufacturing sector in the country. The vision of Viksit Bharat stresses on building global leadership rooted in quality, innovation, and inclusivity. The government is working to ensure that technologies address India’s public health priorities — from maternal and child health to non-communicable diseases, emergency care, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and rural health care delivery. India is steadily building an Atmanirbhar med-tech ecosystem that is not merely about manufacturing devices in India, but also about empowering every citizen with timely access to quality health care, strengthening health security, and positioning India as a trusted global partner in advancing better health for humanity.

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Jagat Prakash Nadda is Union minister of health & family welfare and minister of chemicals & fertilizers. The views expressed are personal.