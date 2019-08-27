Is Jat strongman Hanuman Beniwal back to his strong-arm tactics | Opinion

opinion

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:24 IST

Known for his strong arm tactics, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal is back to his old ways.

On Sunday, the prominent Jat leader of Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region once again opened front against the state government on the anti-encroachment drive being carried out in Tausar village, Nagaur district.

The administration on Sunday removed families of the Banjara community from pasture land, following court’s order. Resisting the action, people started pelting stones on the police and a crane driver was killed.

The people got support from Beniwal who threatened to jam the highway and railway tracks if “justice is not provided” to the families by rehabilitating them.

“What could be more unfortunate that people in rain had to sleep under open sky? A woman over 90 years old was beaten by the police,” he alleged.

Beniwal demanded a judicial inquiry on the death and action against those responsible. “I will not sit quiet till people get justice. We will not bend down and if required will approach the Supreme Court. The government should compensate,” he said.

This is not the first time Beniwal has taken such a stand. In fact, actions against the the local government and police are among of the reasons for his rise in politics and popularity among young Jat voters.

On Monday, the Rajasthan government removed the tehsildar and a case of indecent behaviour with RLP MLAs—Indira Bawri and Pukhraj Garg—was lodged against the sub-divisional officer.

Earlier, this month Beniwal, a three-time MLA, demanded a CBI probe into the death of a nursing student and threatened to jam roads across the state.

A few years ago, he had stormed the collector’s office in Nagaur collector over the issue of electricity transformers and staged a protest there for over 40 days. Beniwal boasted about this protest during Lok Sabha polls this year and claimed that this is his way of getting justice for people.

“He used to barge into police stations to get his supporters released and stood for them even if they were on the wrong side of the law,” said Suresh Kumar, a resident of Nagaur district.

Hanuman Beniwal floated Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) before last assembly election in Rajastna and entered into a pact with BJP before the Lok Sabha polls. RLP won three assembly seats.

“Beniwal has always been approachable, especially for youth and farmers. After getting elected to Lok Sabha, this (anti-encroachment drive) is the second issue which he has supported. He is people’s man,” said Ravi Kumar, a college student and resident of Nagaur.

Before his Lok Sabha move, Beniwal as an independent MLA during the previous BJP government sat on dharna many a times. The issues were as varied as power connections, loan waiver, road toll or implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:53 IST