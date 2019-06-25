Beniwal demands case against Cong after farmer suicide

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal, a farmer leader, on Monday, demanded that a criminal case should be registered against the Congress for making fake promises of loan waivers in their manifesto due to which farmers are committing suicide.

He also demanded booking the entire Congress committee which drafted the party manifesto announcing a complete farm waiver on charges of duping innocent farmers of the state.

Speaking to a news agency, he said, in the context of a suicide by a farmer reported on Sunday. Sohan Lal Meghwal, 45, reportedly took the extreme step after leaving a farewell video and a suicide note accusing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot of going back on their promises made to the farmers. “They promised a complete loan waiver to farmers within 10 days of forming their government. What has happened to their promise ?” the farmer questioned in his note.

