Kumar Shahani, a lingering luminosity

Early January this year, when I talked to Kumar Shahani, the auteur who passed away Saturday in Kolkata, he was his cheerful self. To my casual query on the phone, he said that he was reading Sahaj Pāth, a Bengali primer written by Rabindranath Tagore with Nandalal Bose’s linocut illustrations. He said he was reading its “pratham bhāg” (first part), which contains Tagore’s preliminary ideas of the Bengali alphabet, its structure and pronunciation. While explaining to me, he spoke like a child and said he wanted to make a film out of the four-part Sahaj Pāth. What a beautiful gift it would have been had Shahani been able to turn Sahaj Pāth into a holistic film of his vision.

Shahani, then, recalled his childhood spent in Larkana in Sindh (now in Pakistan), where he was born on December 7, 1940. After graduating from Bombay’s Elphinstone College, in 1966, he graduated from the Film Institute of India (later Film and Television Institute of India) in Pune, where he stood first in diploma examinations in advanced direction and screenplay writing. His diploma film The Glass Pane was shown at International Students’ Film Festivals in Prague and Amsterdam. In 1967, his post-diploma film Manmad Passenger was made at this film institute. During 1967-1969, Shahani underwent an intensive study of cinema in Paris. While in France, he worked with Robert Bresson on his first colour film, the 1969 Une femme douce (A Gentle Woman), adapting Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Russian novella.

And precisely this brings me to talk about Shahani’s debut feature film Maya Darpan (1972) adapting Nirmal Verma’s Hindi short story of the same name. Maya Darpan is the only film in the entire history of Indian cinema that explores colours in a uniquely metrical manner, bestowing cinematography with a refreshing grace. In my interview with him, almost four decades ago, he explained to me the colour structure of Maya Darpan while also referring to his film Tarang (1984), “You know, Maya Darpan is like a lyric. It needs to counterpoint the flow of life by a rigid axis, a metre to which I remain close throughout the film. Red and green emerged from the story. They are, of course, closely related to fertility in almost a universal manner. Orange and blue represent fire and water. Like red and green, they are complementary.” Shahani felt that the use of colour was more abstract in Tarang, especially since the range of tonalities opened up in it.

Another of Shahani’s contributions to Indian cinema is his idea of the Epic Cinema. In fact, with Tarang, Shahani returned to his long theoretical and practical engagement with the epic tradition in Indian art. Between Maya Darpan and Tarang, there was a gap of 12 years. After the completion of Maya Darpan, Shahani intensified his study of the epic structure in cinema and the allied arts. It had been his concern ever since he met the great Indian polymath and teacher, DD Kosambi while studying at the film institute in Pune, where Ritwik Ghatak was his teacher. During this period, Shahani also received the Homi Bhabha Fellowship for the study and practice of the epic form. “The other significant experience which shaped Tarang was my experience of the Maharashtra drought. It filled me with a great sense of pride, hope and belonging to a people who could overcome both social oppression and natural calamity with such grace.” Shahani made a short film called Fire in the Belly (1973) on this drought, which the Mumbai-based film society Screen Unit screened in his presence. Later, I had the privilege and the honour of heading the Screen Unit. Shahani became my informal but integral mentor and teacher who shaped Screen Unit, which its many young members treated like a film school.

Smita Patil, who essayed the role of Janaki in Tarang, passed away on December 13, 1986. In Screen Unit’s programme note of December 26, 1986, I quoted Urvasi from Rigveda, “What shall I do with those discourses of yours? I have gone over like the first of the Usas. O Pururavas, go back to your destiny; I am as hard to get as the wind.” In Tarang, Janaki (Smita Patil) tells this to Rahul (Amol Palekar) in the last scene which has a conjectural/mythical note. The myth is that of Urvasi and Pururavas. In his book Myth and Reality, Kosambi writes about this legend. Shahani’s cinematographic oeuvre composes an extraordinary symphony of the cosmic and the concrete, of poesy and pondering (introspection). That evening, Shahani called to thank me for my profound homage to Janaki, Urvashi and Smita Patil. Those were the times of the big, black landline telephone that filtered human voices into their organic self. Shahani’s sense of sound was extraordinary and he wrote extremely immersive essays on sound in cinema (e.g., Notes for an Aesthetic of Cinema Sound, 1978).

He would often come to Screen Unit’s programmes and talk to us with deep passion and love. In 1990, I had organised a retrospective of Michelangelo Antonioni’s films, covering nine of them (all on 35mm), which I called the Antonioni Navratri. I also edited and published an accompanying booklet titled “Antonioni Epistemology”. While people played the Navratri garba and dandiya in the city, we celebrated the Antonioni Navratri at the erstwhile House of Soviet Culture (HSC) on Mumbai’s Pedder Road. He delivered the inaugural lecture and on the last day of the Dussehra, conducted a master class on Antonioni in the terrace conference room of the HSC. The morning light on his lustrous skin and smile is still etched on my mind.

Kumar Shahani is a lingering luminosity. Amen.

Amrit Gangar is a Mumbai-based author, historian and curator. The views expressed are personal