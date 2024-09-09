Manipur needs a political solution

The rapid escalation of violence in Manipur is shocking on two counts — one because it appears to have caught local authorities completely unawares, and second, because of the sophisticated weaponry, including drones, being used by groups, which indicates that attempts by the security forces and the government to recover looted weapons has not succeeded. The fresh wave of clashes — which has killed at least ten people since September 6 — now threatens to besiege the beleaguered state and rupture the fragile peace that held for close to three months. Worse, six of the ten victims hailed from Jiribam, a district that is home to Meiteis, Kukis, Bengalis, Nepalis, Nagas, and other communities and one that remained largely peaceful despite the state being roiled in clashes. Clearly, the fact that ethnic fault lines have not been bridged for close to 16 months — a clash that once pitted Meiteis and Kukis against each other now seems to engulf almost the entire state — should put the local administration in the dock. Instead, the Manipur government and chief minister (CM) N Biren Singh have made a push for the security apparatus to be brought under the state’s control. Singh and several lawmakers, including members of the cabinet and the speaker, made the demand in a memorandum to governor Laxman Prasad Acharya. Imphal [Manipur] Sept 09 (ANI): Police personnel appeal to stop student protesters during their march to Raj Bhavan demanding the removal of DGP and Security Advisor over the situation in the state, in Imphal on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

This approach is unlikely to work. Since May 2023, the State has failed in Manipur — in establishing law-and-order, in assuaging the grievances of various communities, and in appearing as an impartial arbiter in a dispute with longstanding grudges. In fact, the appointment of a security adviser in the state was done precisely because a sizeable chunk of the population couldn’t repose their trust in the CM. That situation has not changed on the ground. Instead, as the recent flare-up suggests, it has only intensified.

The original conundrum in Manipur — a lack of trust between communities, and between some communities and the administration — has not been addressed by the state government. This cannot be resolved with a securitised approach, as has been made clear over the last 16 months; it needs a political process that listens sensitively to the concerns of all sides, and leaders who have the confidence of every community. And it needs a clear and transparent process of accountability where every victim of violence gets their time in court, and impartial justice. A wounded state needs a salve, not force and political posturing.