A bookmark for your memory called cricket

Whenever I am happy or sad about a cricket result, I ask this existential question: How does a cricket result matter to me? It’s a pure intangible. It doesn’t improve my standard of living, help my status in society, or make me achieve any of my life goals. Why am I so invested in this?

Twenty-nine years ago, on March 13, a kid was standing before the gods in the pooja ghar, wishing his team would chase down a score of 251. It was the World Cup semi-final. Venkatesh Prasad had just given us a once-in-a-generation-high, by showing a cocky Aamir Sohail the way to the pavilion after taking his off-stump for an evening walk in the quarter-final. The stage was set to bring the second World Cup home. The kid, who was still learning how to multiply two numbers, could calculate the gravity of this match. He hadn’t seen a World cup win in his living memory. Plenty of Hero Cups and Singer Cups. But never a World Cup. This was it. Only, Sri Lanka had four spinners, a combination that would be handy three decades later as well. But we had Sachin (Tendulkar), and he started well, playing his shots in the V, scoring his 50 in quick time. The score was 98/1. Suddenly the match turned when a Sanath Jayasuriya delivery didn’t turn but flicked Sachin’s pad and rolled to the wicketkeeper, Romesh Kaluwitharana, who dislodged the bails in a flash. And our black and white Weston TV was switched off. It wasn’t an impulsive decision, as it required you to walk up to the TV and turn it off. It was a rational move. The result of the match would then be conveyed to us next morning by the newspaper.

But this was the World Cup semi-final, so I secretly switched it on an hour later. “Why can’t Sachin come back again wearing Mongia’s jersey, they look the same with the helmet on.” In my defence, I was a 10-year-old. But, the only thing I saw was a desolate Vinod Kambli walking back to the dressing room, with tears in his eyes, and the stadium ablaze. The 1996 World Cup semi-final was a lesson in handling grief for many kids of my generation.

As we grow old, we learn the concept of emotional investment. It’s like keeping it in a vault rather than investing it around small-cap stocks. Most of us being working professionals can’t afford a mental downtime with all the commitments and responsibilities. Any such loss shouldn’t rankle so much that you can’t face a Monday. Evidently, as time passes even if the losses sting, the recovery is faster. Be it the 1999 Chennai Test when we lost to Pakistan, or that 81 all out in Barbados while chasing 120. Or as recent as November 19, 2023, the debacle at Ahmedabad. The losses hurt badly, but most of us older people got back on our feet. It’s dual in nature, the victories are as sweet. I remember, just as Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit the winning six in 2011, I ran out to participate in a mob in BTM Layout Bangalore, hugging random strangers, waving a borrowed Tricolour, and celebrating till 3am. Will I be able to repeat any such thing? Not really. Once you have made yourself immune to a loss, you won’t get drunk in a victory.

So, what’s the tangible utility of these trophies in your life? It occurred to me when India won the Champions Trophy 2025 last Sunday. A memorable day for all Indian cricket fans. But you need more such days when you have spent 70% of your life watching cricket. As these days are memory bookmarks, the days you will remember 20-30 years from now, clearly recalling where you were, watching it with whom. These memories will be stored in your brain as snapshots, like that old album you pull out from the parental almirah, to feel all mushy. Our lives are inconsequential and mundane. We have a shortage of memory bookmarks. In such a case, cricket acts as a great memory maker. Our job is to be there, when it throws such days at us, to freeze them permanently. Indian fans from the 1990s have more sad memory bookmarks than happy ones. The onus is on the current Indian team to tilt the balance in favour of the happier ones. And this team seems quite capable.

The goal is to win so much that there comes a time when there is emptiness in victories. When all your ghosts are exorcised, all bastions (like Gabba) conquered, there is no frontier that hasn’t been scaled. You get used to it. It ceases to be an event of note that gets burned into your brain. Like the Australian team of the 2000s. That’s when you can afford to miss a few of such days, but till the time memories of days like the 1996 semi-finals are still fresh, keep collecting those bookmarks.

Abhishek Asthana is a tech and media entrepreneur and tweets as @gabbbarsingh. The views expressed are personal