Narlikar’s life in science: A scientist for people

Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away in the early hours of May 20, following a brief illness. He was an internationally known astrophysicist and cosmologist, but he was also a great enabler. He made it possible for hundreds of aspiring young persons to succeed as scientists, and at the same time informed and inspired the general public across the country with his talks, books, and tales, in English, Marathi, and Hindi.

Narlikar first rose to fame as a student of Fred Hoyle at the University of Cambridge in England. With Hoyle, he worked in the 1960s on a new theory of gravity and the Steady State theory of the universe. These profound ideas received a great deal of attention, and the young Narlikar quickly became well-known in the rarified astronomical circles in the UK. He received many recognitions and awards, and a Padma Bhushan at the young age of 26.

Hoyle and Narlikar’s ideas were interesting but controversial, and soon they appeared to clash with observations emerging from new radio telescopes, and the discovery of microwave radiation that was considered a remnant of a very hot primordial phase of the universe. Such a phase was not allowed by the Steady State theory. Hoyle, Narlikar, and a few other distinguished colleagues, however, continued research along their lines, modifying their ideas to become consistent with the observations. These ideas could very well be important to fill gaps in our knowledge, but their last great supporter is now gone.

Narlikar could have continued to work in prestigious positions abroad, but chose to return to India and joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in 1972. At TIFR, Narlikar established a talented group of students and young researchers who worked on astrophysics and cosmology. While he had his theories and views of the cosmos, he never imposed these on his students, who were largely free to work on problems they were interested in. All students received equal attention from Narlikar, on whatever they worked, and under his benign yet sharp guidance, did well; a good fraction rose to positions of eminence in the academic world in India and abroad. Narlikar’s work as a teacher and educator over five decades has immensely benefited many young persons who had the good fortune to be associated with him directly or indirectly or were inspired by his research and other scientific output.

Narlikar remained at TIFR until 1989 when he moved to Pune to establish the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). He was invited to create such a centre by Professor Yash Pal, who was then the chairman of the University Grants Commission. The aim was to develop a centre of excellence in astronomy and astrophysics at the international level and offer all facilities and expert guidance to faculty and students from universities and colleges.

The establishment of IUCAA was a turning point for science research in India. World-class research in astronomy is now done in universities all over the country. A student in Kerala or the Northeast or Kashmir can now download the latest astronomical data from any data-centre in the world, use high-performance computers at IUCAA to analyse it, and work with IUCAA teachers and experts to publish their results in international journals. The university sector is now at the forefront of using Indian space observatories like AstroSat and Aditya-L1, and could very well lead future ISRO missions. Creating IUCAA has been Narlikar’s seminal contribution to Indian science.

But his greatest quality was perhaps his ability to convey the most abstract ideas about the cosmos, physics, and science to the masses simply and engagingly. He did that through his many public lectures, articles in newspapers and magazines, and books in English, Marathi, and Hindi. Generations of students have been inspired by his talks to seek higher things in life: It is not uncommon to meet a senior bureaucrat, banker, or industrialist who heard Narlikar speak and still cherishes the memory.

Narlikar was a humble and approachable person. He liked to have a routine and kept to his ways wherever he was, whatever the circumstances. He gently conveyed his ideas and opinions, but only when asked. And yet, when the occasion demanded, he could be extraordinarily firm and emphatic, particularly in defence of just causes. He could be very humorous and was found carrying books by PG Wodehouse almost to the last day. He was a great man in all ways.

Ajit Kembhavi is emeritus professor and former director, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune. The views expressed are personal