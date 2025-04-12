On-demand transport no easy gig for women

The gig economy with its flexible employment opportunities should have worked well for women, but it has not delivered yet. Let us look at the on-demand ride hailing and delivery sector, where less than 1% of the drivers in India are women.

A recent report by Safetipin, in partnership with GIZ Women Mobilize Women (WMW), looks at the barriers women face in the on-demand transport-based gig economy in Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The transport sector has always been male-dominated. Women face numerous obstacles, threats to their physical safety with heightened risk of sexual harassment and violence at the hands of both customers and colleagues being the primary one.

Expectations that women should prioritise caregiving over paid work make it difficult for them to commit to gig work’s demanding hours. Participating women are frequently paid less than their male counterparts, perpetuating the gender pay gap. High material investment costs, such as obtaining driving licences and purchasing vehicles, present significant hurdles, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The financial exclusion is stark as many women lack access to bank accounts, making it difficult to receive payments from gig platforms. This makes gig work inaccessible for many women.

The absence of safe and hygienic resting points is another unaddressed area. This lack of infrastructure not only affects their physical health but also exposes them to additional risks, making gig work untenable.

“True empowerment requires alignment between policy, regulation, and platform innovation. Only then can we ensure sustainable and equitable progress for women in this sector,” says Ankita Kapoor, senior programme manager, Safetipin.

The participation of women in on-demand transport-based gig work in South Asia requires a concerted effort from platforms to address safety, financial, structural, and societal barriers. Platforms can then not only improve the working conditions for women but also unlock the full potential of the gig economy in the region. One could be gender-segregated rides that allow women drivers to pick up only female passengers, especially for long or late-night trips. This has worked in Sri Lanka and Nepal. Platforms could have systems to deny service to customers who misbehave as some cab hailing services do.

Platforms could offer financial support to help women acquire vehicles, such as connecting them to rental vehicle providers or provide lease-to-own models with low concessional EMIs, and assist them in obtaining driving licences, similar to Namma Yatri’s support in India. This includes providing guidance through the application process, transportation to and from licensing appointments, and preparatory classes for exams. Providing health incentives, including maternity insurance and comprehensive medical coverage, is vital to retaining women at work. Additional benefits, such as free online teleconsultation services and health insurance such as those offered by certain platforms in Sri Lanka, can offer them security and support.

Women certainly need training on app navigation, GPS usage, and online transactions, along with financial management skills. For periodic refresher courses and financial literacy programmes, partnerships with local NGOs could be a game changer as seen in the Namma Yatri Mahila Shakti Programme in Bengaluru.

Platform algorithms must favour women drivers in ride assignments close to their homes and areas. This must be backed up with regular collection and analysis of gender-disaggregated data through the establishment of dedicated monitoring and establishment teams to help better understand the challenges women face in gig work, and thereby establish actionable strategies to deal with them. Greater gender equality in this growing sector will ultimately contribute to the broader economic empowerment of women in India.

The views expressed are personal