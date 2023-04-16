For Oppn unity, parties must find solid issues

Bihar chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar travelled to Delhi last week to pitch for Opposition unity, and he returned to Patna with some success. After the meeting, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Saath khade hai, saath ladenge, bharat ke liye (We stand together, we will fight together, for India)”. Similarly, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Nitish Kumar’s initiative has our support.” Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar, too, echoed Rahul Gandhi.

So, has the Opposition caravan started rolling? What will the shape of this unity be? In our experience, such Opposition grand alliances do not always produce favourable results. Will different sorts of coordination emerge in other states? Amid these contradictions, how can a common goal be achieved?

The supporters of Kumar believe he qualifies for a “national role” as besides having experience as the CM of Bihar for the last 18 years, without being accused of dynastic politics or corruption, he also has had experience as a central minister. Moreover, his image and acceptance can help to smooth the path to unity. The best examples are the stands taken by Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal.

Currently, 14 states are ruled by Opposition parties. In Maharashtra, Pawar is talking about unity, while Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal has not indicated if she will participate in any such initiative. She recently tried to obstruct the Congress by fielding Trinamool Congress candidates in Goa, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly elections. Banerjee wants the Congress and Left parties to remain weak in Bengal and her party to compete only with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next polls, reaping the benefits of vote polarisation.

It is critical to discuss the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav here. He’s still reiterating ekla chalo (walk alone). Will Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal persuade him? Supporters of unity say it will be difficult for Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati to hold Muslim votes as minorities’ attitudes towards the Congress have changed since Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. In this scenario, they must join the chorus of Opposition unity. So what will Mayawati do if Yadav and the Congress unite in Uttar Pradesh? Also, doubts linger about two other CMs: Naveen Patnaik of Odisha and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh. The policy of these bigwigs has been to stay with whoever is at the Centre. Then there’s K Chandrashekhar Rao of Telangana, who has declared war on both the Congress and the BJP. These three states collectively contribute 63 Lok Sabha seats.

There is also the issue of egos. Kumar and Pawar appear to be speaking the same language. Who would be the prime ministerial contender if Banerjee joins this club tomorrow? Who will be the United Progressive Alliance convenor? Sonia Gandhi has served as its convenor since its inception. She is prepared to resign owing to health concerns. Reports also suggest Rahul Gandhi would prefer not to run for prime ministership. Will these three stalwarts reach an agreement despite the Gandhi family’s “sacrifice”?

Now coming to the National Democratic Alliance, the focus is solely on the BJP. The party has established a new electoral norm in Indian politics. They are skilled at anticipating the next move of the enemy. Consider Prime Minister (PM) Modi’s recent statement in Telangana. “Corrupt parties went to court so that the files of their corruption could not be opened, but even there they got a shock.” The Centre is accused of exploiting investigative agencies, which is why the PM said recently that corrupt parties had come together in fear of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. What he means is obvious. Before any unity, the saffron party wishes to portray the Opposition as a collection of crooks.

Rahul Gandhi continues to accuse the government of capitulating to China’s aggression. In this context Shah’s visit to Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh and spending the night there, ignoring China’s objections, was a symbolic gesture used in politics to communicate a positive message. Proponents of Opposition unity will undoubtedly need to find some solid issues to oppose PM Modi’s charisma and the BJP’s election machine. Some believe the BJP received only 37.7% of the vote in the last general elections. Only the unity of non-BJP parties will bring victory in such a situation. Why do such people forget that elections are won not only via arithmetic but also through the chemistry of affection and trust?

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan The views expressed are personal

