Pandemic preparedness: How FAO is strengthening India's response to zoonotic threats

On July 6, 1885, French biologist Louis Pasteur administered the first rabies vaccine to a young boy bitten by a rabid dog, marking a pivotal moment in the understanding of zoonotic diseases — those transmitted from animals to humans. This historic event led to the establishment of the World Zoonoses Day, observed annually on July 6. The day aims to raise awareness about zoonotic diseases, emphasising their profound impact on global health and highlighting the need for continuous research, attention, and collaboration to prevent outbreaks and safeguard public health. World Zoonoses Day, observed annually on July 6, aims to raise awareness about zoonotic diseases, emphasising their profound impact on global health and highlighting the need for continuous research, attention, and collaboration to prevent outbreaks and safeguard public health.(PTI)

Zoonotic diseases present a substantial threat to humans. Currently, an estimated 60 percent of infectious diseases and up to 75 percent of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic. These pathogens — bacterial, viral, parasitic, or fungal — can be transmitted through direct contact with animals or indirectly via food, water, or the environment. Rabies is just one example among many zoonotic diseases, including SARS, Avian influenza, H1N1, MERS-CoV, West Nile Virus, Ebola, Zika, and Covid-19. They do not only originate from wild animals like bats or monkeys but also from pets, farm animals, mosquitoes and ticks.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) plays a critical role in the prevention and control of zoonotic diseases. In India, FAO collaborates closely with the government to strengthen monitoring and surveillance of animal health, aiming to improve early detection and response to zoonotic threats. This involves coordinating monitoring and surveillance activities, promoting interdisciplinary cooperation among health professionals and implementing capacity-building and knowledge-sharing initiatives. Additionally, FAO supports communities and countries to enact effective disease control measures, strengthen veterinary services and enhance biosecurity protocols.

FAO’s impact and initiatives in India

In India, FAO has been instrumental in strengthening the capacity of animal health professionals through programmes like the In-Service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) and Field Training Programmes for Wildlife, Environment, Biodiversity, and Ecosystem (FTP-WEBE). Moreover, in 2024, FAO in collaboration with the department of animal husbandry and dairying (DAHD) has undertaken a national animal disease prioritisation exercise to map key infectious diseases, rank them based on their economic and public health significance, and devise comprehensive prevention and control strategies.

FAO is also actively working to enhance laboratory networks in India and has proposed the establishment of the Indian Network of Transboundary Animal Diseases, Emerging Infectious Diseases, and Zoonosis (INTEZ) and the Indian Network for Genomic Surveillance (INGeS). These networks will strengthen India's capacity to rapidly and effectively respond to zoonotic threats, thereby improving the country's resilience against emerging infectious diseases.

FAO's initiatives in India align closely with the One Health approach, emphasising the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. These efforts not only bolster India's ability to respond to zoonotic threats but also contribute to a broader global strategy of preventing and managing emerging infectious diseases through collaborative and integrated approaches across sectors.

Government of India’s response to zoonotic threats

In 2012, the ministry of health and family welfare launched the 'Strengthening of Inter-sectoral Coordination for Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases' programme. Led by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the programme aims to enhance coordination between sectors for the prevention and control of zoonotic diseases, focusing on inter-sectoral communication, laboratory capacity building and awareness initiatives.

Additionally, NCDC developed the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), to monitor disease trends, detect outbreaks, and facilitate swift response. The IDSP includes surveillance for several diseases and has incorporated veterinarians into its rapid response teams to leverage veterinary expertise in zoonotic disease prevention and control. Several Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes and veterinary universities are also involved in the diagnosis of zoonotic diseases. In addition, NCDC and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute organise joint orientation training courses for medical and veterinary officers, underscoring the need to integrate disease surveillance, data sharing, human resources and laboratory capacities between public health and veterinary sectors.

In an ever-evolving world, awareness, education, and proactive measures remain FAO’s strongest tools. Together, let us commit to safeguarding our shared environment and promoting a harmonious balance between humans and nature, for the well-being of all species on our planet.

Takayuki Hagiwara is FAO representative and a part of Team UN in India. The views expressed are personal