Saudi outreach to India, via Hajj, Umrah pilgrims

The strong bilateral partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, rooted in deep cultural and commercial connections, has paved the way for collaborative initiatives to enrich the Umrah experience for Indian pilgrims. The recent changes in Umrah visa rules, including the introduction of an e-visa system, extended visa duration, and the provision of a transit visa, are steps towards creating a more inclusive and secure environment, particularly for women travelling independently for Umrah. The collaborative endeavours between Saudi Arabia and India showcase a shared commitment to enhancing the pilgrimage journey for Indian pilgrims and strengthening the robust bilateral partnership between the two nations. The kingdom’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services, continuous innovation, and the highest safety standards ensures that every pilgrim embarking on the Umrah journey has a spiritually fulfilling experience.

Recent developments have seen Saudi Arabia and India join forces to elevate the Umrah experience for Indian pilgrims. The inauguration of the Nusuk platform exhibition in India showcased electronic services tailored to enhance the pilgrimage journey and familiarise visitors with significant historical and Islamic landmarks in Makkah and Medina. This initiative aimed to improve services and enrich the spiritual impact of the Umrah experience. Complementing this, the launch of the Tasheer Centre was a significant step in providing streamlined visa services for Indian Umrah pilgrims, underscoring the commitment to efficiency and leveraging technology. In recognition of the Indian community’s immense contributions to Saudi Arabia, efforts have been made to bolster travel provisions for Indian Umrah pilgrims. We have increased the number of dedicated flights from various Indian airports to Jeddah and Madinah and expanded the seating capacity on Saudi Airlines.

In a landmark move, Saudi Arabia introduced a tourist visa for 63 eligible countries, granting travellers up to 90 days a year to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s mosque, and explore the kingdom’s regions. This initiative facilitates religious travel and fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of Saudi culture and heritage among visitors. The expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to offering pilgrims an enriching experience. In addition, introducing the state-of-the-art Haramain train significantly reduces travel time between Makkah and Madinah, optimising the spiritual journey and ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience. Preserving and honouring the rich Islamic heritage of the holy sites remains paramount to Saudi Arabia, as extensive restoration initiatives allow visitors to embark on a captivating artistic odyssey while immersing themselves in the sights and stories that define these sacred places. The unwavering commitment of the Saudi Arabian government to transformative initiatives is evident in continuous investments in technology, enhanced infrastructure, streamlined procedures, and an unyielding emphasis on safety. By setting new standards of service and innovation, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is dedicated to enhancing the Umrah experience for every pilgrim, ensuring cherished memories and an enriching religious journey.

In addition to these essential services, the Nusuk platform boasts invaluable multilingual interactive maps. It is poised to introduce various features, including excursion scheduling, transportation locating, custom itineraries, and an essential on-site resource — the Tawaf tracker. The round-the-clock accessibility of Nusuk platform services underscores Saudi Arabia’s unwavering dedication to facilitating Umrah for an increasingly diverse and global Muslim community. The kingdom vigorously promotes competition among Hajj and Umrah service providers to drive down costs and enhance service quality.

A groundbreaking milestone in this pursuit is the introduction of personal visit visas, extending a warm invitation to Saudi nationals to welcome Muslim acquaintances from distant lands for Umrah. This empowers visitors to perform Umrah and invites them to explore the diverse regions of Saudi Arabia, savouring the warm hospitality, rich heritage, and breathtaking landscapes that it offers. Central to revolutionising the Umrah experience is the introduction of the Nusuk online platform for orchestrating Umrah journeys across Makkah, Madinah, and other key locations. Streamlined e-visa applications, simplified accommodations, and air travel reservations form the bedrock of this innovative platform, enabling pilgrims to embark on a seamless and hassle-free journey.

Alhassan Yehia Almanakhra is undersecretary of international cooperation, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The views expressed are personal