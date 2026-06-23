Shariah: A safeguard against tyranny?

In Muslim-majority nations, demands for Islamic law often arise from increasing frustration with authoritarian rule, but recent developments show it rarely delivers accountable governance. Across much of the Muslim world, the rule of law remains weak, nominal democracies are overshadowed by militaries or elites, and Islamist experiments have often replaced one form of repression with another. (Sourced)

Francis Fukuyama, the influential American political scientist, offered an insightful take on why many Muslims in authoritarian settings demand the rule of Shariah. Reflecting on Iran’s 2009 Green Movement, he quoted the scholar Noah Feldman to argue that this demand is less about imposing harsh theocracy than about seeking constraints on brute power.

In classical Islamic systems, independent religious scholars (ulema) interpreted Shariah to limit even omnipotent sultans, providing a semblance of rule of law and justice. Modern secular dictators, however, rule through force, patronage, and mercenary security forces, devoid of any checks. Shariah, then, becomes a popular rallying cry for predictability and fairness.

Currently, this thesis deserves fresh scrutiny. Across much of the Muslim world, the rule of law remains weak, nominal democracies are overshadowed by militaries or elites, and Islamist experiments have often replaced one form of repression with another. While the yearning to curb tyranny is understandable, Shariah has not fostered the accountable institutions that citizens and democracy crave.

Classical Ideal vs Post-Colonial Reality Historically, pre-modern Islamic polities offered a framework where rulers acknowledged limits set by divine law, mediated by scholars. It was not a liberal democracy, but it did provide moral and legal boundaries that are absent in many arbitrary regimes today. Colonialism and 20th-century secular experiments — from Turkey under Atatürk to Egypt under Nasser and Ba’athist states — centralised power, sidelining traditional checks and unjust rule, kept breeding resentment.

This vacuum boosted Islamist movements. Surveys have shown strong backing for Shariah-based laws in countries like Egypt, Pakistan, and Jordan, stemming from anger over corruption and brutality. Yet, turning nostalgia into effective governance has not happened.

Lessons from the Arab Spring and Beyond The 2011 Arab uprisings put Fukuyama’s idea to the test. In Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, and Yemen, revolts toppled strongmen and briefly empowered Islamists. Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood won elections, but Mohamed Morsi’s tenure only stoked fears of majoritarianism. The military stepped in in 2013, leading to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s tyrannical rule. Egypt today remains under firm military influence, with limited space for civilian activity and persistent human rights concerns.

Tunisia’s democratic gains have frayed under power consolidations. Pakistan, India’s neighbour, offers another cautionary tale of hybrid rule. Elected civilians operate under the military’s shadow. Recent constitutional changes have further empowered figures like Field Marshal Asim Munir, granting extended terms, immunity, and dominance over institutions. Judicial independence is negated, and military courts handle civilian cases. Shariah elements in blasphemy laws and personal matters are weaponised for selective enforcement rather than broad accountability.

Iran’s Islamic Republic, established against the Shah’s secular autocracy, had concentrated power in clerical and revolutionary hands. Recent conflicts and leadership shifts, including after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have seen the Revolutionary Guard consolidate naked power. Regular mass Protests highlight public disillusionment with theocratic control, which exemplifies the unaccountability it once opposed.

Syria’s post-2024 transition after Bashar al-Assad’s fall brings cautious hope under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. While offering more openness than the Assad era, the group’s jihadist roots raise questions about commitment to pluralism and the rule of law. Fragile stability roiled by sectarian tensions persists.

In contrast, Gulf monarchies like Saudi Arabia blend economic reform with monarchical and selective Shariah control. Afghanistan’s Taliban rule exemplifies extremes, delivering neither prosperity nor broad acceptance. Indonesia and Malaysia show hybrid models with democratic elements and Islamic influence, yet face challenges over minority rights and Islamist pressures.

Why Shariah is not the silver bullet Structural issues explain the gap. Classical Shariah relied on independent scholars; modern versions often fuse religion with state power through parties or councils, creating new elites. Divine sovereignty concepts limit popular sovereignty, complicating constitutional pluralism. Applications remain selective — criminal punishments grab headlines, but governance mixes modern laws, resource rents, and security priorities.

Militaries and elites adapt across ideologies. Post-colonial armies are often positioned as stabilisers, embedding privileges in constitutions. Public fatigue after chaos — the Arab Spring fallout and wars — bolsters their role. Global assessments like Freedom House consistently rate most Muslim-majority states low on the rule of law and liberties. Corruption endures whether under secular or Islamist banners. Experiments in Sudan and elsewhere have prioritised ideology or survival over inclusive institutions.

Culture, institutions, and history matter as much as faith. Success stories like Indonesia suggest pluralism and growth can temper extremes. Yet Islam’s deep link to law and politics creates distinct challenges for secular-liberal models.

For instance, Pakistan’s military consolidation heightens regional risks, affecting security, terrorism, and stability. Broader volatility from weak governance fuels extremism and cross-border issues.

Fukuyama rightly identified legitimate grievances against unchecked power. But even he could not foresee how wily tyrants would even weaponise the Shariah to garb their brutal governance. Progress requires hybrid solutions: institutions blending rich historical traditions with separation of powers, independent judiciaries, and protections for all citizens. Education, economic diversification, and civil society bridging divides are vital for the growth of freedom.

Reformers must transcend secular-Islamist binaries. Ultimately, governance failures in these societies stem more from institutional fragility and elite incentives than the absence of Shariah. Demands for Islamic rule articulate endemic protests against tyranny, but without adaptability and inclusion, they risk new cycles of arbitrariness.

Today, democratic checks on power — whether inspired by faith or reason — demand that traditions evolve into durable, impersonal systems -where sovereignty of the people is supreme. Global evidence suggests this journey is long and arduous, with implications far beyond the Muslim world.

(Dr. Smita Pandey is a freelance History researcher and author of the book “ VISION OF THE REBELS IN 1857”)