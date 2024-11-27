Systemic change, not saviours, true hero of disability inclusion

Mainstream Hindi cinema, with movies like Taare Zameen Par, Black, and most recently, Srikanth, has brought attention to the lives of children with disabilities, portraying their challenges and triumphs. While these movies undoubtedly raise awareness, they often rely on the “miracle teacher” trope — a heroic figure who single-handedly transforms a child’s life. This portrayal, while emotionally impactful, risks oversimplifying the reality that inclusive education depends on collective, systemic support from educators, administrators, families, and policymakers. The “miracle teacher” trope is part of a larger trend in disability-related films that position a saviour figure swooping in to “fix” a problem. It risks reinforcing the notion that children with disabilities are passive recipients of help rather than active participants in their own education (HT Photo)

In Taare Zameen Par, the world of a young boy who struggles with dyslexia is transformed when his art teacher “unlocks” his potential through empathy and unconventional teaching, suggesting that one caring teacher can reverse years of neglect. Black similarly follows the story of a girl with visual and hearing impairments, again someone whose life is transformed by her teacher. While their bond is heartwarming, the teacher is portrayed as the singular force behind the girl’s growth, leaving out the broader support that true inclusive education demands.

Srikanth, a recent biopic, tells the story of a boy with a visual impairment who finds success with the help of a devoted teacher. The film highlights the obstacles he faces in an education system that resists accommodating his disability, but its resolution relies on the success of one individual against all odds with the aid of a teacher who believes in him when no one else does. Despite the rising representation of disabilities in Bollywood, films rarely challenge the systemic barriers impacting children, focusing instead on personal achievements enabled by one “miracle” figure.

Though inspirational, these narratives are overly simplistic. They suggest that the solution to educational challenges lies in exceptional intervention rather than in a sustained, collective approach. By framing one teacher as the agent of change, the myth that children with disabilities can only thrive through rare, heroic efforts rather than through comprehensive, inclusive systems gets reinforced.

The “miracle teacher” trope is part of a larger trend in disability-related films that position a saviour figure swooping in to “fix” a problem. It risks reinforcing the notion that children with disabilities are passive recipients of help rather than active participants in their own education. This portrayal neglects the reality that genuine inclusive education is about empowering children within environments that respect and accommodate their unique needs.

India’s Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and National Education Policy, 2020 reflect this collaborative model, mandating training for all teachers, regular and special, to address the diverse needs of children with disabilities. Many states now emphasise shared responsibility among regular teachers and special educators, underscoring that inclusion is a group effort.

Beyond the educators, inclusive education also requires accessible infrastructure, tailored curricula, reasonable accommodations, and assistive technologies. These elements work together to create an environment where children with disabilities can thrive. Saviour narratives valorise individual resilience and gloss over the systemic efforts required for sustainable change, potentially misleading audiences into believing that the success of inclusive education lies in the hands of one person rather than a collective system.

Narratives that feature children with disabilities as empowered individuals — supported by a network of teachers, families, and schools — will better capture India’s current educational landscape. When children are depicted as active participants, rather than passive recipients, the narrative aligns with the true spirit of inclusive education. This shift could educate audiences, encouraging society to see inclusive education as a shared responsibility rather than a challenge for a single teacher to overcome.

Mainline Hindi cinema has led cultural shifts in the past, but to meaningfully contribute to the inclusive education movement, it must move beyond the saviour trope and embrace a more nuanced portrayal of how inclusive education works. True progress lies in showcasing the collaborative efforts of special educators, regular teachers, and school administrators working in harmony. For instance, Taare Zameen Par hints at this idea towards the end, as the school collectively supports the dyslexic young artist, highlighting the importance of accommodation and teamwork. Such scenes are a glimpse of what true inclusion could look like — a cohesive support system within the school that enables children to thrive.

As society’s understanding of inclusive education grows, cinema has the potential to inspire further change by portraying it accurately. By moving away from oversimplified narratives, movies can highlight the collective efforts of educators, administrators, and policymakers to create schools that truly welcome children with disabilities.

Sagarika Parab is research fellow (Disability Inclusion and Access), Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. The views expressed are personal