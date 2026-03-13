The national capital’s other pollution problem

Every winter, air pollution in the national Capital seizes media headlines and social media virality. Beyond short-term measures and individual coping strategies, there are a few clear solutions on the table. Addressing air quality will require sustained policy action over time. What receives very little or no attention in comparison is another form of pollution — noise. Traffic is only one part of the soundscape. Delhi is also defined by a continuous cacophony of other sounds — hawkers, music, construction work, loudspeakers, generators, all competing for attention. (AFP)

One part of this problem is visible and familiar — traffic and honking. Honking is now deeply embedded in how Delhi drives. Our traffic movement is not rule-based; it is based on negotiation and risk-taking.

There is limited trust that other drivers will behave predictably. Assertion replaces right of way.

In that sense, honking is not just a traffic issue. It reflects how movement takes place in the city — through assertion rather than coordination.

And because honking is ceaseless, it becomes background noise that has come to be accepted.

But traffic is only one part of the soundscape. Delhi is also defined by a continuous cacophony of other sounds — hawkers, music, construction work, loudspeakers, generators, all competing for attention. Even late at night, the city does not fall quiet; it only changes pitch.

Over time, this constant loudness has come to feel normal. It is often explained away as the price of population density, urban expansion and economic activity. Yet its effect on daily life is rarely examined.

By law, noise in residential neighbourhoods is meant to stay within defined decibel limits. In practice, many parts of Delhi regularly exceed them, often by a wide margin. During peak traffic hours or big events, official monitoring has shown noise levels closer to what one would expect in industrial areas. Despite this, we rarely speak about noise as pollution.

Sustained noise appears to change how attention works. Constant loudness makes it harder to concentrate for long periods. Over time, people adapt not by filtering noise out, but by paying less attention overall.

The deeper loss is what we stop noticing. Birds in the morning register less, if at all. Moments of quiet become rare enough to feel unusual. The mind remains alert but rarely settled. Over time, this affects how people engage — with work, with public spaces, and with one another.

Delhi is often described as an aggressive city. That may not be entirely accurate. It feels more like an overstimulated one. In many contexts, volume has become a sign of assertion — of visibility, influence or clout. Quiet is easily mistaken for absence. In such an environment, restraint does not come naturally.

This is not an argument against population density or economic activity. A busy city will never be silent. But there is a difference between activity and constant, and often needless, amplification.

Noise pollution highlights a particular kind of urban challenge — one shaped not only by infrastructure and enforcement, but by everyday behaviour.

Clean air will help the city breathe. Quiet, even in a limited measure, will help it concentrate. Delhi will continue to grow, move, and adapt. The question is whether it can lower its volume — without losing its energy and dynamism.

Rakesh Thukral lives in Delhi and is APAC CEO for Edelman. The views expressed are personal