IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / The Union Budget will unleash animal spirits and enthuse investors
The FM correctly identified that the need of the hour is to be bold, unafraid of rating agencies, and that is what the budget provides (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The FM correctly identified that the need of the hour is to be bold, unafraid of rating agencies, and that is what the budget provides (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The Union Budget will unleash animal spirits and enthuse investors

The virtuous cycle of consumer and business confidence is what is needed to take the economy into the high growth orbit. Only high economic growth can create the resources needed for a just and inclusive society
READ FULL STORY
By Kumar Mangalam Birla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:34 PM IST

Finance minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered a truly historic and ambitious budget. It comes after a year of economic contraction caused by the pandemic and lockdown. The initial national priority was to save lives against an unseen killer virus, and hence the harsh lockdown, which resulted in a demand and supply shock.

India has been exceptionally successful in “flattening the curve” and keeping fatalities low. But as we prepare for the post-pandemic economy, we needed a big fiscal boost. This has led to the usual dilemma of whether to obey the diktat of fiscal prudence or to tilt towards fiscal extravagance. The Economic Survey had clearly indicated its preference towards fiscal expansion. The FM correctly identified that the need of the hour is to be bold, unafraid of rating agencies, and that is what the budget provides.

The strong growth stimulus is in the form of a much higher allocation for spending on infrastructure. The benefits of infra-assets that are thus created, whether in terms of roads, highways, ports or airports, are for the benefit of several generations into the future. Hence, it makes sense to finance them with resources raised from both the current and future unborn taxpayers, that is to say, from current taxes and future borrowing. And, thus, the enhanced spending relies on a higher fiscal deficit of about 6.8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to be brought down to 4.5% in the next four years.

This is a credible, honest and realistic glide path of debt financing. It is also sustainable because, as such, India’s debt-to-GDP ratio is on the lower side, as compared to its G20 peers. The world is currently awash with plenty of liquidity and the extremely low interest rate regime will continue in the foreseeable future. India’s high growth potential is attractive to global funds seeking a higher return.

By making it easier for foreign sovereign wealth and pension funds to invest in India’s infrastructure, the budget has greatly improved the outlook for infra development in the next few years. It will lead to massive construction activity, and also create significant employment. And such public investment will crowd in more private investment, and will reduce logistics and transportation costs and increase industrial productivity. There is a considerable push given to the creation of large-scale affordable housing, which is also part of infrastructure. The budget provides money for the creation of a development financial institution which can access long term funds for long gestation projects.

Beyond hard infrastructure are health and education sectors, which can be called India’s soft infrastructure. Investment in them enhances human capital and increases long-term growth rates and prosperity. The budget has correctly given extra emphasis on these two social sectors, especially creating a widespread network of quality primary health and education centres. India has to more than double its expenditure on health, as a share of GDP, to be comparable to peer countries. It has a proven capability to synthesise the lifesaving vaccine, which is now also being exported to other countries. Beyond the pharmaceutical sector, the other parts of the entire health care sector need much more funding, which this budget has provided.

The other notable feature, described as one of the pillars which form the basis of the budget, is the role of the private sector. The FM called it the asset monetisation programme which has been ongoing, and will now be accelerated. That means that several public sector entities will be opened up for this investment or privatisation, including two prominent public sector banks as well as a general insurance company owned by the government. The government intends to get out of all non-strategic sectors, leaving them for the creative energy and innovation of the private sector.

This historic budget is sure to unleash animal spirits and enthuse investors. The virtuous cycle of consumer and business confidence is what is needed to take the economy into the high growth orbit. Only high economic growth can create the resources needed for a just and inclusive society.

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
This is a landmark budget as it improves both ease of doing business and also ease of living for women. It attempts to minimise the regulatory and compliance burden imposed on the taxpayers, especially corporate taxpayers and facilitates the growth of MSMEs (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
This is a landmark budget as it improves both ease of doing business and also ease of living for women. It attempts to minimise the regulatory and compliance burden imposed on the taxpayers, especially corporate taxpayers and facilitates the growth of MSMEs (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
opinion

A Union Budget that bets on growth

By Rajiv Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The government has shed fiscal conservatism, ramped up capital expenditure, and pushed structural reforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FM correctly identified that the need of the hour is to be bold, unafraid of rating agencies, and that is what the budget provides (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The FM correctly identified that the need of the hour is to be bold, unafraid of rating agencies, and that is what the budget provides (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The Union Budget will unleash animal spirits and enthuse investors

By Kumar Mangalam Birla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The virtuous cycle of consumer and business confidence is what is needed to take the economy into the high growth orbit. Only high economic growth can create the resources needed for a just and inclusive society
READ FULL STORY
Close
The possible clash between the government’s assumptions and the reality of the economy will determine India’s trajectory in the next year (ANI)
The possible clash between the government’s assumptions and the reality of the economy will determine India’s trajectory in the next year (ANI)
opinion

Where the budget gets India’s economy wrong

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The budget has pinned its hopes on supply-side economics, while the economy is facing a demand-side crisis
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cyclist bikes past a signboard with an image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Yangon, Myanmar, January 29, 2021. (AP)
A cyclist bikes past a signboard with an image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Yangon, Myanmar, January 29, 2021. (AP)
opinion

The end of Myanmar’s limited experiment with democracy

By Avinash Paliwal
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Two key questions require unpacking at this stage. First, why did the Tatmadaw undertake a coup when it commands tremendous influence in Myanmar’s politics? Second, why now?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netaji’s secular spirit found true expression in INA and the Azad Hind government (HT Photo)
Netaji’s secular spirit found true expression in INA and the Azad Hind government (HT Photo)
opinion

In Bengal, the political battle over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

By Ronojoy Sen
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The effort to own Netaji has intensified in this election cycle, with his 125th birth anniversary celebrations also acting as a catalyst
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dignity of the Indian Republic suffered an unprecedented setback, but the episode also shattered the morale of the peasants and tarnished the credibility of their struggle (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The dignity of the Indian Republic suffered an unprecedented setback, but the episode also shattered the morale of the peasants and tarnished the credibility of their struggle (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Why the budget is crucial for democracy

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman’s second full budget can mark the beginning of the effort to tackle inequality, distress, and provide hope to citizens
READ FULL STORY
Close
In light of the destruction of public property and the attack on policemen, the damage done to the image of the Capital and to our democratic governance outweighs any advantage accrued by granting permission (REUTERS)
In light of the destruction of public property and the attack on policemen, the damage done to the image of the Capital and to our democratic governance outweighs any advantage accrued by granting permission (REUTERS)
opinion

Lessons from the tractor rally on R Day

By Yashovardhan Azad
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Critical stakeholders, including Delhi Police, failed the Republic on January 26. It is time to ask difficult questions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chairing the pre-budget consultations with the experts of water and sanitation sectors, through video conferencing, New Delhi, January 29, 2020 (ANI)
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chairing the pre-budget consultations with the experts of water and sanitation sectors, through video conferencing, New Delhi, January 29, 2020 (ANI)
opinion

What Union Budget 2021-22 has to tackle

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Nilesh Shah has proposed a gold amnesty scheme, monetisation of government-controlled assets such as enemy property and surplus land, strategic disinvestment of public sector units, and legalising betting and gambling. Two of these deserve special attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
opinion

What the Union Budget needs to get right

By Chanakya
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:21 AM IST
India’s economic recovery has been impressive, but there are gaps. In the budget, focus on public spending, enhancing demand, job-oriented growth, health and the financial sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Oxfam report on inequality included another surprising voice calling for global economics to change. The Financial Times is one of the world’s most influential economic and business newspapers. It is quoted in the report as calling for “radical reforms to reverse the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades”, the period dominated by neoliberal economics. (AP)
The Oxfam report on inequality included another surprising voice calling for global economics to change. The Financial Times is one of the world’s most influential economic and business newspapers. It is quoted in the report as calling for “radical reforms to reverse the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades”, the period dominated by neoliberal economics. (AP)
opinion

Budget 2021: Overcome poverty, battle inequality

By Mark Tully
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 AM IST
It would be right to go back to socialism’s commitment to equality, and to reform India’s economy so that overcoming poverty once again becomes the top priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the most recent global update from WHO, India reported an annual total of 114,451 new cases in 2019, the highest of any country and accounting for 56% of the global total. (HTPHOTO)
According to the most recent global update from WHO, India reported an annual total of 114,451 new cases in 2019, the highest of any country and accounting for 56% of the global total. (HTPHOTO)
opinion

Communicating correct knowledge of leprosy is key to early detection and treatment

By Yohei Sasakawa
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:02 PM IST
In recent years, the Indian government has been stepping up its work against leprosy. In particular, the annual number of new patients with visible disabilities (grade-2 disabilities) at the time of diagnosis has almost halved compared to 2015. This can be said to be a result of the government’s efforts to promote early detection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
opinion

US must take a call on terror-haven Pakistan

By Yashwant Raj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:48 AM IST
There is bipartisan support, therefore, for extraditing Sheikh to the US, and the time may have come for Biden administration to make the call.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soldiers of the Indian Army operating T-90 Bhishma tank near the Line of Actual Control, Chumar-Demchok area of Eastern Ladakh, January 6, 2021 (ANI)
Soldiers of the Indian Army operating T-90 Bhishma tank near the Line of Actual Control, Chumar-Demchok area of Eastern Ladakh, January 6, 2021 (ANI)
opinion

As LAC becomes the new LoC, India’s challenge deepens

By C Uday Bhaskar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The severe constraints imposed by the pandemic will be unveiled soon, when the budget is presented. Delhi‘s challenge will be to provide adequate funds for deployment of troops along the LAC for an extended period. Long-term planning must go beyond urgent procurement of some inventory items and focus on enhancing India’s neglected trans-border military capabilities in an astute manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Budget 2021 mantra: Spend and empower states

By Yamini Aiyar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:46 AM IST
The direction of post-Covid recovery is skewed. The FM must prioritise employment generation and social security for the vulnerable through increased spending
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

What went wrong on Republic Day?

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Farm leaders overestimated their ability to control a large and diverse group, while Delhi Police underestimated the scale of the rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP